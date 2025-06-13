Chicago White Sox Recall Utility Man From Triple-A Charlotte
General manager Chris Getz hinted on June 6 that Brooks Baldwin would rejoin the White Sox "in the near future."
It didn't take long, as the White Sox recalled the utility man from Triple-A Charlotte ahead of their 7:05 p.m. CT game against the Texas Rangers. To make room for Baldwin, outfielder Joshua Palacios was designated for assignment.
After beginning the season on the major league roster, the White Sox optioned Baldwin to Triple-A when veteran outfielder Austin Slater returned from his injury rehab assignment. Baldwin had an impressive 19-game run with the Knights, slashing .380/.437/.734 with seven home runs, five doubles, 17 RBIs, three stolen bases, seven walks and 13 strikeouts.
"He's doing really well and certainly not surprised," Getz said on June 6. "We've asked a lot of Brooks, whether it be bouncing around the diamond, on the infield and the outfield. He's gotten the majority of his work in the outfield and a matter of fact in center field, so we feel like it's a good opportunity for him to get as many reps as possible out there."
"Offensively he's performed really well. He is an aggressive hitter. We've seen that. He's continued to do that. We're focused on honing in an approach that we know is going to translate up here on a more sustainable basis. But most importantly, just get him comfortable on the defensive side. His time will come and he'll rejoin the team, I would imagine in the near future."
Baldwin, a 24-year-old switch hitter, will look to translate his Triple-A success to the major leagues, where he didn't have a great start to his second major league season. Through his first 142 plate appearances in 2025, he slashed .215/.257/.331 with three home runs, 16 RBIs, seven walks and 38 strikeouts. His -1.1 wins above replacement were second-fewest among all White Sox players this season, behind Andrew Vaughn, according to Baseball Reference.
Baldwin provides the White Sox with a high level of defensive versatility. He played nine games in center field in Triple-A, along with four at second base, three at third base, two at shortstop and one in left field.
