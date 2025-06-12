Chicago White Sox Infielder To Begin Injury Rehab Assignment Friday
Lenyn Sosa didn't expect to miss much time when he was placed on the 10-day injured list on June 4 with a right hip flexor strain.
That hasn't changed, as Sosa may only need a minimum stay on the IL. He's scheduled to begin a rehab assignment Friday with the Triple-A Charlotte Knights, per the team.
Sosa said the injury occurred during the game on June 2 while running, and the pain became more intense as the game progressed. He played second base and went 1-for-4 with a single and a strikeout, then went 0-for-4 with a strikeout while playing first and second base on June 3.
"Thank God it’s nothing serious," Sosa said on June 4. "I think a week, week and a half, I’m going to be able to come back."
In his fourth season with the White Sox, Sosa, 25, slashed .274/.291/.383 with four home runs, 17 RBIs, 10 doubles, 15 runs, one stolen base, five walks and 48 strikeouts across his first 207 plate appearances. He played 50 games at second base, 10 at third base, three at first base and two as the designated hitter.
"Sosa was one of those guys that, you know, kind of a sneaky performer," Venable said. "Really good performance and productive, but he’s just a guy that was in there every day and kind of just look up and he’s among our team leaders in all categories. He’s meant a lot to this team and solid defense at second base. And yeah, we’re going to miss him. He’s been doing a great job and hope he gets back soon."
Without Sosa, the White Sox have turned to a combination of Chase Meidroth, Josh Rojas and Vinny Capra to handle second base.
