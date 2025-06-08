Chicago White Sox Sign Pitcher Tyler Alexander
CHICAGO – The White Sox continue to look for ways to improve the pitching staff amid recent injuries.
The latest example came Sunday, as they signed left-handed pitcher Tyler Alexander to a one-year, $760,000 deal. Alexander, 30, has seven years of major league experience as a starter and a reliever with the Milwaukee Brewers, Tampa Bay Rays and Detroit Tigers.
The White Sox made two other roster moves Sunday, placing left-hander Jared Shuster on the 15-day injured list (left hand blister) and transferring left-handed pitcher Fraser Ellard to the 60-day injured list (left lat strain).
The Brewers designated Alexander for assignment on June 1 and released him on Friday. Making four starts and appearing in 17 games out of the bullpen in 2025, Alexander recorded a 6.19 ERA and a 1.48 WHIP across 36.1 innings with 12 walks and 30 strikeouts.
Alexander began the season in a bulk role, pitching between three innings and 5.2 innings in four of his first six appearances. He threw 5.2 shutout innings in his first start, but gave up six earned runs across 7.2 innings in his next two starts. Alexander also locked down his first career save this season in a three-inning performance, but he blew a save the next time out.
He was stretched out early in the season, with three straight outings of 79-plus pitches. But when May began, his role was shortened to no more than 33 pitches and 2.2 innings in any of his last 15 appearances. In his last appearance with the Brewers, he gave up five earned runs in one inning.
Alexander's repertoire includes a balanced mix of fastballs (90.2 average mph), cutters (86.3 mph) and sinkers (90 mph), each thrown between 21.8% and 27% percent of the time in 2025. He also throws a 76.9 mph slider 11.4% of the time and an 82.9 mph changeup at 13.1%.
Alexander spent the 2024 season with the Tampa Bay Rays, pitching 107.2 innings with a 5.10 ERA for the major league team, as well as 35.2 innings with a 4.54 ERA for the Triple-A affiliate.
The majority of his major league career came with the Detroit Tigers from 2019-23, making 43 starts and 77 appearances out of the bullpen. He was worth a career-high 2.0 wins above replacement in 2021, when he recorded a 3.81 ERA and a 1.26 WHIP across 106.1 innings with 15 starts and 26 relief appearances.
