Four White Sox Players Elect Free Agency Following 2025 Season
CHICAGO –– With the regular season having wrapped up last week, offseason roster movement has begun.
Four members of the 2025 White Sox have elected free agency, the team announced, including right-handed pitcher Bryse Wilson, outfielder Joshua Palacios, infielder Jacob Amaya and right-handed pitcher Mike Clevinger.
The White Sox identified Clevinger as a high-leverage reliever or closer early in the season, but a move to the bullpen didn't work out for the longtime MLB starter. In eight relief appearances spanning 5.2 innings, Clevinger allowed five earned runs and walked eight batters.
The White Sox designated Clevinger for assignment on April 16, and he spent the rest of the season in Triple-A Charlotte. Upon moving back to the starting rotation in the Minor Leagues, Clevinger posted a 4.20 ERA and a 1.33 WHIP with 93 strikeouts and 36 walks across 22 starts and 100.2 innings.
Clevinger was once a quality starting pitcher in the big leagues, posting three straight seasons with at least three wins above replacement (WAR) for Cleveland from 2017-19, as well as a 3.2-WAR season with the White Sox in 2023. But now 34 years old, and having spent most of the 2025 season in Triple-A, whether he'll get another MLB opportunity is in question.
Another potentially outgoing piece of the pitching staff is Wilson, who moved up and down between the White Sox and Triple-A several times in 2025. He began the season as a reliever, then moved to the White Sox starting rotation when Martín Pérez suffered an injury.
But after recording a 6.65 ERA and a 1.81 WHIP in 47.1 innings, the White Sox designated Wilson for assignment and promoted rookie Grant Taylor. Aside from one outing with the White Sox in September –– a two-inning shutout in Minnesota –– Wilson spent the remainder of the season in Triple-A. With the Charlotte Knights, he registered a 4.25 ERA and a 1.25 WHIP across 48.2 innings, serving as a starter and reliever.
Similar to Clevinger and Wilson, Palacios and Amaya both spent time in the Major and Minor Leagues. Palacios played five games in Triple-A before joining the White Sox, where he .203/.292/.305/.596 with the home runs and nine RBIs with 36 strikeouts and 12 walks across 145 plate appearances. He finished with -1.2 WAR in the big leagues.
Palacios was limited to just 21 games in Triple-A Charlotte, as he was on the injured list from July 1 to Aug. 31, and again from Sept. 7 through the end of the season. In 82 plate appearances, he hit .197.
Amaya appeared in 35 games at shortstop and one at second base for the White Sox in 2025. In 73 plate appearances, he slashed .106/.139/.121 with eight RBIs, two stolen bases, three walks and 16 strikeouts. He was much more productive in Triple-A, posting a .250/.352/.420 with nine home runs and 28 RBIs.
Related stories on the Chicago White Sox
- INTERNATIONAL SCOUTING REVAMPED: From mending broken relationships to financial investments for new infrastructure, the White Sox international scouting department is "dramatically different" under David Keller and Chris Getz. CLICK HERE
- MLB ALL-ROOKIE TEAM DEBATE: Colson Montgomery made Baseball American's All-Rookie team, but did the White Sox deserve another player on the roster? CLICK HERE
- BARONS WIN SECOND STRAIGHT TITLE: The Chicago White Sox Double-A affiliate employed an offensive approach that has become rare in modern-day baseball, but it translated to another Southern League title. CLICK HERE