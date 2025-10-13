How White Sox Prospects Performed In First Week Of Arizona Fall League
The first week of Arizona Fall League (AFL) action is in the books, but not how many anticipated.
The Glendale Desert Dogs, a team with nine White Sox prospects, had three games postponed from Friday through Sunday due to inclement weather. So as it stands, they're in fourth place in the six-team league at 1-2, with the Surprise Saguaros in first place at 3-0.
Minor league prospects Braden Montgomery (White Sox No. 1, No. 35 overall), Hagen Smith No. 5, No. 88), Sam Antonacci, Ryan Galanie, Tyler Davis, Carson Jacobs, Caden Connor, Connor McCullough and Jarold Rosado are representing the White Sox in the Arizona Fall League, which lasts until the championship on Nov. 15.
Montgomery has not appeared in any games yet as he recovers from a small fracture in his right foot suffered in September. At the time of the injury, the team announced that Montgomery would miss the rest of the Double-A regular season and postseason, but he was still expected to participate in the AFL when healed.
Here's a look at how the rest of the White Sox prospects have performed so far.
Hitters
- OF Caden Connor: 4-for-8, 4 R, 3 RBI, 5 BB, 0 K, 3 SB, .500/.643/.500
- INF Ryan Galanie: 3-for-7, 1 R, 2 RBI, 0 BB, 3 K, 1 SB, .429/.444/.429
- INF Sam Antonacci: 4-for-15, 4 R, 2 2B, 5 RBI, 2 BB, 2 K, 2 SB, .267/.353/.400
Pitchers
- LHP Hagen Smith: 3 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 1 HBP, 2 BB, 4 K
- RHP Connor McCullough: 2.2 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 1 HR, 0 BB, 4 K
- RHP Tyler Davis: 1.0 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 1 HR, 0 BB, 3 K
- RHP Carson Jacobs: 0.2 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K
- RHP Jarold Rosado: 0.1 IP, 2 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 1 HR, 2 BB, K
Smith is certainly one player to keep an eye on, as the White Sox selected him No. 5 overall in the 2024 MLB Draft out of Arkansas. He helped the Double-A Birmingham Barons win their second straight Southern League Championship this season, and manager Guillermo Quiroz spoke highly of Smith after the season.
"He's a workhorse. He worked so hard all year," Quiroz said. "Yes, he got sit down with the injury, but he came back and he didn't look back. He has a goal in his mind, and he wants to be in the big leagues and he wants to be a front-end starter. This guy, his mentality, his leadership, the way he goes about his business, he's one of the first ones in the clubhouse, he's one of the last ones out. You can see the drive in his face, and because of that he was able to put together what we needed from him on those two outings in the playoffs."
Here's the full AFL schedule for the rest of the season.