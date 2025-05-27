Los Angeles Angels Sign Another Chicago White Sox Flameout
The Los Angeles Angels have been a common destination for ex-White Sox.
They entered the year with infielders Yoan Moncada and Tim Anderson, who had a few strong seasons in Chicago but experienced a quick decline. Lucas Giolito, Nicky Lopez and Kevin Pillar have also gone from the White Sox to the Angels in recent seasons.
And on Sunday, outfielder Oscar Colas became the latest former White Sox player to head out west and join the Angels. He signed a minor league contract with the Angels, and is expected to report to Double-A Rocket City, as first reported by Francys Romero.
Colas, 26, was once viewed as an intriguing part of the White Sox future, but he was released on Saturday after hitting just .163 in Double-A and Triple-A this season. The White Sox signed Colas in 2022 after his successful run in Cuban and Japanese professional leagues.
He initially transitioned well to the minor leagues, slugging 23 home runs and driving in 79 runs while hitting .314 with an .895 OPS in 117 games with the Double-A Birmingham Barons and Triple-A Charlotte Knights in 2022. That led to Colas being ranked No. 2 among White Sox prospects in 2023 and No. 85 in the MLB Pipeline rankings.
But he never quite panned out at the major league level, slashing .223/.271/.309/.580 with five home runs, 23 RBIs, 16 walks, 81 strikeouts and four stolen bases in 301 plate appearances during the 2023 and 2024 seasons.
Now he'll get a fresh start with the Angels organization.
Related stories on the Chicago White Sox
- TRADE NEWS: The White Sox acquired minor league outfielder Dru Baker, who hit .245 in 17 Triple-A games this season, as Thaiss heads to Tampa Bay. CLICK HERE
- LEE ACTIVATED: Catcher Korey Lee is back with the White Sox after spending time on the injured list with a left ankle sprain. CLICK HERE
- MONTGOMERY BACK ON TRACK: Former first-round pick Colson Montgomery was in a major slump to begin the 2025 season in Triple-A, but he has begun to turn things around after individualized work in Arizona with White Sox director of hitting Ryan Fuller. CLICK HERE