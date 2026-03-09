3 Chicago White Sox Players Making a Final Push for the Opening Day Roster

With the regular season only a couple of weeks away, the Chicago White Sox have started to make some big moves.

The organization's first round of roster cuts arrived this last weekend, as did the official announcement of an Opening Day starter. The decisions are going to keep coming in waves, which will only ramp up the importance of these final days at Camelback Ranch for a handful of players.

Speaking of which, let's review three veterans who have built up some serious momentum in recent weeks. If the Sox are hoping to use their final roster spot or two to add some experience to a young clubhouse, they have some decent options.

Jarred Kelenic

Feb 17, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Chicago White Sox outfielder Jarred Kelenic poses for a portrait during photo day at Camelback Ranch. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Chicago White Sox are the latest team to bet on Jarred Kelenic's pedigree. Previously the top prospect in the Mariners system and one of the highest-upside names in the sport, Kelenic's MLB journey has gone anything but smooth. He struggled immensely to produce at a consistent level offensively in Seattle, leading to a two-way stop with the Atlanta Braves. While he appeared in 131 games for Atlanta in a decent 2025, he slipped back down the totem pole one year ago and spent the majority of his time in Triple-A.

Fast forward to this winter, and Kelenic inked a non-roster minor league deal with the White Sox. In other words, making the official roster was going tobe a true uphill battle. Andrew Benintendi, Austin Hays, and Luisangel Acuña have their spots in the outfield locked down. Brooks Baldwin, Derek Hill, and Everson Pereira represent three other options in the mix. And that's to say nothing of a player like Braden Montgomery, who could make his MLB debut sooner rather than later.

To Kelenic's credit, though, he is making a final push that is hard to ignore. He connected on another long ball this weekend, sending it a staggering 438 feet over the right-center field wall. This came one game after he smashed a 3-run bomb against the Arizona Diamondbacks. He is now sitting at 6 hits with 5 RBIs over his eight games played, and he has even stolen two bases!

The offensive potential has always worked in his favor, and there is also no denying that he offers more big league experience than the White Sox' other options. So, might that lead to a surprise Opening Day roster nod? If he keeps hitting this hard over the next couple of weeks, the Sox may have no other choice.

Korey Lee

May 31, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Chicago White Sox catcher Korey Lee (26) runs to first during the fourth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

The odds are stacked against Korey Lee. Chicago finds itself in a very rare position with two highly intriguing young catchers on their roster. Both Kyle Teel and Edgar Quero stepped into the bigs last season, and each impressed in their own way at the plate.

The Sox have made it clear that they expect both to play key roles for them this season and beyond. Could juggling the developmental playing time get a bit messy? Sure, but it's a good problem to have. Manager Will Venable also has the benefit of each player being at their best on opposite sides of the plate, creating a pretty natural platoon.

So, where does that leave Lee? Would the Sox really choose to go into Opening Day with three catchers on the roster? For what it's worth, they did go this route near the end of the 2025 season. Lee put together a solid mid-season effort in Triple-A, which led to a call-up in late August. While he didn't necessarily turn heads, it's apparent that he is a respected figure inside the organization. He's appeared in at least 25 games for Chicago in each of the past three seasons, and this included serving as their primary catcher in 2024 with 125 outings.

The 27-year-old has 5 hits, 5 walks, and three stolen bases in his 20 at-bats so far this spring. Adding to those solid marks – combined with his experience – could be enough to make this coaching staff think twice over the next handful of days. Likewise, there is a case to make that Lee is currently their best defensive option, especially when it comes to catching runners.

If one thing is for sure, the opportunities for Lee to make a strong impression should continue. While Quero is still in the clubhouse, Teel is with Team Italy at the World Baseball Classic until next week.

LaMonte Wade Jr.

Feb 17, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Chicago White Sox infielder LaMonte Wade Jr. poses for a portrait during photo day at Camelback Ranch. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Speaking of veteran contributors, LaMonte Wade Jr. has looked the part in Arizona. The 32-year-old has 6 hits, 7 runs, and 5 walks during his nine games with the Sox. His slash line sits at an impressive .300/.444/.600, as he has held down the fort at first base in eight of his nine appearances thus far.

Spending four full seasons with the San Francisco Giants before he was traded to the Angels midway through the 2025 campaign, Wade Jr. arrived at Camelback Ranch with a boatload of experience. His proven and disciplined plate presence is something that a potentially boom-or-bust White Sox team could need. Plus, their depth at first base leaves something to be desired. Munetaka Murakami is expected to man the position, but what about if he begins to make more sense as a DH? The Sox could likely piece something together with their long list of infielders, but Wade Jr. has the resume!

Heck, Wade Jr. has also suited up in the outfield corners. While he may not be the most comfortable here, going with him could help answer the depth questions at multiple positions. Lee and Kelenic do not offer the same versatility, and this Sox staff has certainly seemed to value that more and more.