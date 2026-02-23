It may only be Spring Training, but this one should mean a little more to the White Sox.

Swimming in the same murky waters as the Colorado Rockies for years, this is the Sox' first chance to show they have started to move upstream. The organization is already off to a strong 3-0 start, seeing some very solid play from both their veterans and youngsters alike.

Speaking of which, plenty of attention will remain on Kyle Teel. A breakout contributor in Year 1, he and Edgar Quero are two young catchers battling for more starts. Quero got off to a red-hot start in his first appearance this weekend, going 3-3 with 4 RBIs and an impressive double. While both were always going to be part of the equation this season, many believed manager Will Venable could lean on Teel's power potential a bit more. If that doesn't begin to show in Spring Training, however, could Quero actually separate himself from the pack?

Luisangel Acuña is another player to watch closely today. Fighting for a consistent role come the regular season, the former Mets prospect has the chance to be Chicago's top utility player. Fans first saw him in the lineup on Saturday, where he hit a sharp double down the left field line. There seems to be a lot of hope for what he can bring to the table internally, so let's see if he can build on that performance this afternoon.

Game Info

Who: White Sox (3-0) vs. Colorado Rockies (1-2)

Where: Salt River Fields at Talking Stick

When: 2:10 PM CT

Watch: MLB.TV

Listen: ESPN 1000

1. Chase Meidroth, 2B

2. Kyle Teel, C

3. Munetaka Murakami, DH

4. Miguel Vargas, 3B

5. Andrew Benintendi, LF

6. LaMonte Wade Jr., 1B

7. Luisangel Acuña, CF

8. Jarred Kelenic, RF

9. William Bergolla Jr., SS

Rockets Lineup

1. Brenton Doyle, CF

2. Ezequiel Tovar, SS

3. Hunter Goodman, C

4. Willi Castro, 2B

5. Troy Johnston, 1B

6. Blaine Crim, DH

7. Ryan Ritter, LF

8. Chad Stevens, 3B

9. Drew Avans, RF

On the Mound

Sep 23, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; Chicago White Sox pitcher Shane Smith (64) pitches against the New York Yankees during the first inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | John Jones-Imagn Images

White Sox – Shane Smith, RHP

Speaking of Opening Day vibes, all signs point toward Shane Smith being on the mound on March 26 in Milwaukee. This will be his first start of spring following a breakout 2025 campaign. Previously a Rule 5 draft selection, Smith stunned fans with an All-Star-caliber season that saw him register a 3.81 ERA over his 146.1 innings pitched. Someone with consistent control and a rock-solid fastball, the Sox are expecting him to enter true ace status this season.

Rockies – Michael Lorenzen, RHP

The Rockies went out and added veteran arm Michael Lorenzen this offseason with a one-year, $8.0 million deal. The righty is coming off a bumpy season with the Kansas City Royals, where he saw his ground ball rate dip below 40.0 percent for the first time in his career. He ultimately finished his 26 starts with a 4.64 ERA. Can he rebuild his stock a little or continue to show that his best days are behind him?