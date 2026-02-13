A Good Problem to Have: White Sox Plan to See Plenty of Kyle Teel & Edgar Quero

While many eyes will be on the Chicago White Sox' new pitchers this Spring Training, the familiar faces behind the plate could steal the show.

Kyle Teel and Edgar Quero are both heading into their second season in the big leagues. The former is a 23-year-old previous first-round pick with a lot of pop, while the latter is a 22-year-old contact hitter who climbed the farm system fast. Each gave the White Sox organization reason to believe last year that they could be part of the foundation moving forward, which felt both exciting and complicated.

On the one hand, few teams in baseball can say they have two young, high-quality options to throw behind the plate. The catcher spot is often one of the trickiest to fill, particularly when it comes to finding someone who could impact the game on the field and in the batter's box. Teel and Quero are capable of doing both.

On the other hand, only one player who can man the position each and every game. There is also something to be said about lineup consistency and building chemistry between a catcher and his starting rotation. So, how exactly does Will Venable plan to divvy up the playing time? Does he really view it as a true platoon?

Expect Plenty of Playing Time for Both White Sox Catchers

Sep 19, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox designated hitter Edgar Quero (7) slieds to score against the San Diego Padres during the fourth inning at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

MLB Network asked the manager for his catching plans at Cactus League Media Day, and it sure sounds like one player currently has the slight edge right now:

“I think we do view Teel as an everyday guy. At the catching position, that doesn’t mean that you’re actually in there every day. It’s a demanding role and Edgar is a guy that we like to bat against lefties. So there are DH opportunities for him. He’s going to be able to catch back there, as well. There are going to be plenty of ABs for those guys.”

For what it's worth, Quero did appear in more games last season, suiting up for 111 contests compared to Teel's 78. While he may not have blown anyone away at the plate (.268/.333./.356), he flashed a highly encouraging contact swing. The Cuban native also proved to be the slightly more reliable defensive option, which could very well bode well for his chances of stealing more work in the future.

As far as potential goes, however, the projections on Teel remain tantalizing. He has the skill to be among the most complete players on the team, as many expect for power (.273/.375/.411) to keep trending in the right direction. The youngster even added 20 pounds of muscle this offseason in hopes of improving his velocity and sending more balls over the fence.

To be sure, Teel has struggled heavily against lefties, which is obviously an area where the right-handed Quero fares better. But the truth is that the only way for Teel to improve is to consistently see more pitches. Indeed, development is easily the most important part of this equation. While the Sox are surely hoping to surprise teams this season, continuing to put their young talent in a position to succeed is key. Teel and Quero are only going to have a harder time building the habits they need by moving in and out of the lineup.

Kyle Teel vs. right handed pitchers last season: .290 batting average, .835 OPS



Edgar Quero vs. left handed pitchers last season: .357 batting average, .852 OPS



Don’t think it’s an exaggeration to say the White Sox could have one of the best catching duos in MLB. — Mike (@ChiSoxFanMike) February 11, 2026

The good news is that the Sox do have the DH spot sitting there for both bats. Venable was hesitant to put both catchers in the lineup for a good chunk of last season, but his latest words imply that we could see plenty more of it. This could ultimately prove to be the best way to give developmental plate appearances while still taking advantage of each player's strength against a specific pitching matchup.

Of course, there is also a world where the Sox could try either Quero or Teel at another position on the field. The chances of this happening feel far lower, however, especially at this stage in their respective careers. GM Chris Getz has even stated that he plans for both to work exclusively out of the catcher spot this year.

At the end of the day, there is no question that this will be one of Venable's bigger challenges. The continued growth of both could be paramount for the franchise as a whole. However, the mere fact that the White Sox can say they have two catchers worthy of an increased workload is a very good problem to have. And it speaks, in part, to why the expectations in Chicago have suddenly changed.