Roch Cholowsky Gave the White Sox Another Reason to Pick Him

Teams pray to the baseball gods for a situation like the one the White Sox are in.

I know that may sound odd considering the franchise has been among the worst in baseball the past couple of seasons, but it rings true when looking specifically at the 2026 MLB Draft. As exciting as landing the No. 1 pick might be, it can come alongside some real anxiety. The pick of the litter is far from an easy choice, as oftentimes an obvious option isn't screaming at the top of its lungs.

Well, the White Sox will not have to worry about that. UCLA's Roch Cholowsky has ranked as college baseball's best player of the last year-plus, and he has only reaffirmed that title to begin the season. He has gotten off to an extremely effective start for the No. 1-seeded Bruins, which now includes one of the most clutch moments you will see this season.

Potential Sox Picks Roch Cholowsky Comes Through Huge

Jun 17, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; UCLA Bruins shortstop Roch Cholowsky (1) throws to first base against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the third inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

Globe Life Field – home of the Texas Rangers – hosted a star-studded matchup on Sunday evening. No. 1 UCLA was matching up against No. 4 Mississippi State, and their backs were against the wall heading into the top of the ninth.

Down 5-3, the power-hitting Will Gasparino first popped out to the infield. Dominic Cadiz then followed that up by drawing a full count, only to ground out to third base. Dean West would then take a convenient hit by pitch to bring the tying run to the plate with two outs. Do you think Texas A&M was scared to see who was in the batter's box?

Roch Cholowsky didn't even need to see a pitch before blasting a ball deep to left centerfield for the ultra-clutch game-tying homer. The ball traveled a ridiculous 447 feet and appeared to hit off the signage at the front of the second deck. UCLA would go on to complete the walk-off win in extra innings, 8-7.

All things considered, seeing Roch Cholowsky come through as the hero in an MLB ballpark just felt right.

Roch Cholowsky is CLUTCH! 🤯



MLB's No. 1 Draft prospect crushes his seventh roundtripper in 11 games -- a 447-foot game-tying homer with two outs in the ninth.



(🎥: @UCLABaseball)pic.twitter.com/eu7bjQ4yVq — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) March 2, 2026

The NCAA star now has seven home runs in his 11 games. Yes, you read that right. He's also recorded 15 RBIs and a slash line of .366/.472/.976. On top of that, he has continued to look like a truly elite two-way force with his consistent defense up the middle. One of the primary reasons that Cholowsky has remained at the top of the draft board is because of his instincts at the shortstop position. Few recent prospects have offered such an established and high-upside two-way skillset.