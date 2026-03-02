White Sox' Power Looking Legit After 4 Homers in First Three Innings Against Cubs

It may only be Spring Training, but the Chicago White Sox feel like they made a statement on Sunday afternoon.

Facing off against their crosstown rival for the second time in Cactus League play, the South Side squad walked back into the clubhouse with another victory. Not only did they end up beating the Cubs a decisive 5-1, but they did so by jumping on them early with some excellent hitting.

Edgar Quero was the first to put runs on the board, continuing what has been an absolutely fantastic spring training run with a first-inning bomb. Batting second in the order, Quero took a four-seamer inside before connecting on a Shota Imanaga fastball that drifted high with a lack of steam. The ball traveled 390 feet into left-center.

Quero is not typically known for his power. Compared to backstop counterpart Kyle Teel, he has been considered the far more contact-dependent bat. However, the 22-year-old Cuban now has several hard hit balls in Arizona. This may be the first that traveled over the fence, but he has a pair of doubles and now sits at 9 RBIs for a 7-4 Sox team.

EDGAR QUERO ❗️ pic.twitter.com/4qo8VqABhw — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) March 1, 2026

Quero's homer was at the beginning of a home run frenzy. After new Cubs infielder Alex Bregman tied things up with a blast of his own off Anthony Kay, Braden Montgomery stepped up to the plate and added to the hype around his name.

One of the organization's top prospects, Montgomery shockingly sent a low, 82.7 mph sweeper over the left field wall. He got under it and sent it sky high with a launch angle of 38 degrees and an exit velocity of 107.7 mph. It may have only traveled 375 feet, but you could tell it was over the head of Ian Happ the moment it left his bat.

ladies and gentlemen, Braden Montgomery pic.twitter.com/SpMxTYV5VS — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) March 1, 2026

Montgomery's homer continues what has been a rather solid showing for the young outfielder in Arizona. He has five hits with only three strikeouts in his 14 at-bats. Two of those hits have been triples, while another two have now been souvenirs. It's an exciting development for a White Sox front office that has seemingly thought about calling up Montgomery in the near future.

The hard-hitting didn't stop there. Austin Hays stepped to the plate at the top of the third inning. The recently signed veteran hit a line-drive homer 425 feet into center. He now has four hits in spring training, which means half of them are goners!

425 ft homer from Austin Hays 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/JWQ8B1WZ2s — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) March 1, 2026

Hays' home run continued a troubling trend for Imanaga. The former Cubs' ace has struggled with letting up too many long balls since early last season. Someone who leans heavily on his four-seamer, he simply hasn't gotten enough consistent movement or velocity to force the necessary swings and misses.

Imanaga would proceed to record two outs on Quero and Colson Montgomery before he was finally pulled from the game. Nevertheless, this didn't immediately stop the Sox' reign of terror. Triple-A righty Zane Mills came in for the relief spot and threw a ball before Lenyn Sosa sent a sinker into the stands for another White Sox home run.

This one traveled 414 feet with a 103.5 mph exit velocity.

Lenyn Sosa launches one 414 ft. for the White Sox 4th homer of the day off the Cubs.pic.twitter.com/68OvMEMgEa — FutureSox (@FutureSox) March 1, 2026

For those of you keeping track at home, yes, this means four homers in three innings for the White Sox. Eleven different players have now hit one deep, with Sam Antonacci, Tanner Murray, and Hays each recording two over these first 11 games. For a franchise that finished bottom eight in home runs last season and bottom four in RBIs, there is no question that this inspires some real hope.

If the Sox are truly looking to take a big step in the right direction this season, sending more balls out of the park would be a great start!