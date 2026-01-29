White Sox Invite 22 Players To Spring Training

It's still the heart of winter in Chicago, but baseball is right around the corner.

White Sox pitchers and catchers have their first workout on Feb. 10, and the first full-squad workout is scheduled for Feb. 15 at the team facility in Glendale, Ariz.

The team also announced important spring training information on Thursday. The White Sox have agreed to minor-league contracts with seven free agents, each of whom received non-roster invites to spring training.

Right-handed pitcher: Tyson Miller

Left-handed pitcher: Ryan Borucki

Infielders: Oliver Dunn, Tim Elko and LaMonte Wade Jr.

Outfielders: Dustin Harris and Jarred Kelenic

Takeaways: There are a few interesting reclamation projects here. Miller was outstanding for the Cubs and Mariners in 2024, recording a 2.32 ERA and a 0.80 WHIP with 54 strikeouts and 11 walks across 58 relief appearances spanning 62 innings. But he missed time in 2025 due to a left hip impingement, and had a 6.27 ERA in 37.1 innings with Triple-A Iowa. If Miller can get anywhere close to his 2024 form, he'd be a valuable addition to the bullpen.

Kelenic and Wade are somewhat similar in that they've had some success at the major-league level in the past. Kelenic was MLB's No. 4 overall prospect earlier in his career and was worth 2.1 wins above replacement in 2023, when he posted a .746 OPS with the Atlanta Braves. Strikeouts have been his biggest issue, but he'll have a shot to earn a roster spot among a weak White Sox outfield.

Wade also had a big 2023 season, hitting 17 home runs and finishing with 2.8 wins above replacement with the San Francisco Giants. Across five season in San Francisco, he had a .746 OPS. But Wade's numbers fell off a cliff in 2025 across the board, as his hard-hit rate dropped nearly 9%.

It's also notable to see Elko on the list, given that he underwent surgery in October to repair a torn ACL. At the time, the White Sox announced an estimated recovery length of eight months, so perhaps a spring training invite is a good sign regarding Elko's recovery.

The White Sox have also officially invited 15 players to spring training who were already in the organization. Of course, this is in addition to the rest of the 40-man roster.

Right-handed pitchers: Mason Adams, Adisyn Coffey, Tyler Davis, Zach Franklin and Ben Peoples

Left-handed pitchers: Shane Murphy, Noah Schultz, Tyler Schweitzer and Hagen Smith

Catcher: Michael Turner

Infielders: Sam Antonacci, William Bergolla Jr. and Jacob Gonzalez

Outfielders: Dru Baker and Braden Montgomery

Takeaways: It's shaping up to be a crucial season for Noah Schultz and Hagen Smith, former first-round picks who are widely considered the White Sox top two pitching prospects. Both missed time in 2025 due to injury and had mixed results.

Schultz got off to a strong start in Double-A before allowing 17 earned runs in 16.1 innings during his first stint in Triple-A. Smith's season was the reverse in some ways, as some of his best outings came during Double-A Birmingham's championship run and later in the Arizona Fall League.

With questions around the starting rotation, Schultz and Smith will have a chance to make their MLB debuts in 2026. It'll also be interesting to see how Shane Murphy follows up his impressive 2025 season despite not being ranked among the team's top-30 prospects.

From a position player standpoint, Sam Antonacci and Braden Montgomery are certainly two players to monitor in spring training. Antonacci crushed High-A and Double-A pitching all year while posting a near-even strikeout-to-walk ratio, and he was even better in the Arizona Fall League with a 1.046 OPS.

Some consider Montgomery the White Sox No. 1 prospect after climbing three minor-league levels in his first professional season and finishing with an .804 OPS. Uncertainty surrounds the White Sox outfield, especially after trading Luis Robert Jr., which may open the door for Montgomery's MLB debut in 2026.

"Coming into Spring Training, I want [Montgomery] to come in and compete for a spot," general manager Chris Getz said Jan. 21. "I think at some point he could come into the mix. So we are open minded, we always are with young players. But I just want him to go out and focus and be the best player he can be. It’s really about the long term for Braden Montgomery and the White Sox. It's not about Braden Montgomery making the Opening Day roster."

