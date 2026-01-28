South Side Hit Pen

Where White Sox Prospects Rank Going Into 2026 Season

Scouts and analysts disagree on who's the No. 1 prospect in the White Sox organization.
Jack Ankony|
Chicago White Sox pitcher Hagen Smith during the Arizona Fall League Fall Stars Game at Sloan Park.
Chicago White Sox pitcher Hagen Smith during the Arizona Fall League Fall Stars Game at Sloan Park. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

In this story:

Chicago White Sox

The White Sox aren't ready to win big at the major-league level yet, but a group of rising prospects represent optimism for future seasons.

Several scouting sites recently updated their prospect rankings, and at least three prospects made each list, with Baseball America including more White Sox prospects –– six –– than anyone else.

Here's a look at the updated rankings, plus each prospect's stats from the 2025 season.

MLB.com

Braden Montgomery Chicago White Sox
Chicago White Sox outfielder Braden Montgomery during the Arizona Fall League Fall Stars Game at Sloan Park. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

36. OF Braden Montgomery

49. LHP Noah Schultz

61. SS Caleb Bonemer

72. LHP Hagen Smith

73. SS Billy Carlson

(click here for MLB.com's full rankings and explanation)

The Athletic

Noah Schultz White Sox
White Sox prospect Noah Schultz (22) pitches during the MLB All-Star Futures Game at Truist Park. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

30. OF Braden Montgomery

44. SS Caleb Bonemer

58. LHP Hagen Smith

66. SS Billy Carlson

95. LHP Noah Schultz

(click here for The Athletic's full rankings and explanation)

ESPN

34. SS Caleb Bonemer

96. LHP Noah Schultz

100. SS Billy Carlson

(click here for ESPN's full rankings and explanation)

Baseball America

26. LHP Noah Schultz

27. SS Caleb Bonemer

73. OF Braden Montgomery

91. LHP Hagen Smith

92. SS Billy Carlson

100. RHP Tanner McDougal

(click here for Baseball America's full rankings and explanation)

2025 stats

SS Caleb Bonemer

20, 6-foot-1, 195 pounds, R/R, second-round pick in 2024 MLB Draft out of Okemos High School in Michigan.

Single-A Kannapolis Cannon Ballers: 432 plate appearances, 69 runs, 98 hits, 26 doubles, 10 HR, 58 RBI, 27 SB, 68 BB, 91 K, .281/.400/.458/.859

High-A Winston-Salem Dash: 44 plate appearances, 8 runs, 10 hits, 4 doubles, 2 HR, 6 RBI, 2 SB, 7 BB, 10 K, .278/.409/.611/1.020

SS Billy Carlson

19, 6-foot-1, 185 pounds, R/R, first-round pick in 2025 MLB Draft out of Corona High School in California.

Corona High School (Calif.): 81 at-bats, 31 games, 33 runs, four doubles, 6 HR, 34 RBI, .365/.517/.647

RHP Tanner McDougal

22, 6-foot-5, 185 pounds, R/R, fifth-round pick in 2021 MLB Draft out of Silverado High School in Las Vegas, Nev.

High-A Winston-Salem Dash: 13 starts, 57.2 IP, 3.28 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 53 H, 4 HR, 32 BB, 73 K

Double-A Birmingham Barons: 15 starts, 55.2 IP, 3.23 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 20 H, 3 HR, 17 BB, 63 K

OF Braden Montgomery

22, 6-foot-2, 220 pounds, S/R, first-round pick in 2024 MLB Draft out of Texas A&M University

Single-A Kannapolis Cannon Ballers: 84 plate appearances, 14 runs, 21 hits, 4 doubles, 3 HR, 19 RBI, 6 SB, 10 BB, 19 K, .304/.393/.493/.886

High-A Winston-Salem Dash: 290 plate appearances, 36 runs, 66 hits, 17 doubles, 8 HR, 38 RBI, 5 SB, 32 BB, 70 K, .260/.348/.445/.793

Double-A Birmingham Barons: 143 plate appearances, 14 runs, 34 hits, 13 doubles, 1 HR, 11 RBI, 3 SB, 15 BB, 41 K, .272/.364/.416/.780

Arizona Fall League: 55 plate appearances, 12 runs, 15 hits, 6 doubles, 1 HR, 11 RBI, 3 SB, 13 BB, 12 K, .366/.527/.634/1.161

LHP Noah Schultz

Double-A Birmingham Barons: 12 starts, 56.2 IP, 3.34 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 54 H, 3 HR, 36 BB, 58 K

Triple-A Charlotte Knights: 5 starts, 16.1 IP, 9.37 ERA, 1.95 WHIP, 23 H, 3 HR, 9 BB, 19 K

LHP Hagen Smith

Double-A Birmingham Barons: 20 starts, 75.2 IP, 3.57 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 42 H, 5 HR, 56 BB, 108 K

Arizona Fall League: 5 starts, 14 IP, 2.57 ERA, 0.92 WHIP, 7 H, 1 HR, 6 BB, 21 K

Related stories on the Chicago White Sox

Published
Jack Ankony
JACK ANKONY

Jack Ankony is the beat writer for “Chicago White Sox on SI.” He has been with the Sports Illustrated network since 2022. He graduated from Indiana University's Media School with a degree in journalism in 2022. Follow Jack on Twitter @ankony_jack

Share on XFollow ankony_jack
Home/News