Where White Sox Prospects Rank Going Into 2026 Season
The White Sox aren't ready to win big at the major-league level yet, but a group of rising prospects represent optimism for future seasons.
Several scouting sites recently updated their prospect rankings, and at least three prospects made each list, with Baseball America including more White Sox prospects –– six –– than anyone else.
Here's a look at the updated rankings, plus each prospect's stats from the 2025 season.
MLB.com
36. OF Braden Montgomery
49. LHP Noah Schultz
61. SS Caleb Bonemer
72. LHP Hagen Smith
73. SS Billy Carlson
The Athletic
30. OF Braden Montgomery
44. SS Caleb Bonemer
58. LHP Hagen Smith
66. SS Billy Carlson
95. LHP Noah Schultz
ESPN
34. SS Caleb Bonemer
96. LHP Noah Schultz
100. SS Billy Carlson
Baseball America
26. LHP Noah Schultz
27. SS Caleb Bonemer
73. OF Braden Montgomery
91. LHP Hagen Smith
92. SS Billy Carlson
100. RHP Tanner McDougal
2025 stats
SS Caleb Bonemer
20, 6-foot-1, 195 pounds, R/R, second-round pick in 2024 MLB Draft out of Okemos High School in Michigan.
Single-A Kannapolis Cannon Ballers: 432 plate appearances, 69 runs, 98 hits, 26 doubles, 10 HR, 58 RBI, 27 SB, 68 BB, 91 K, .281/.400/.458/.859
High-A Winston-Salem Dash: 44 plate appearances, 8 runs, 10 hits, 4 doubles, 2 HR, 6 RBI, 2 SB, 7 BB, 10 K, .278/.409/.611/1.020
SS Billy Carlson
19, 6-foot-1, 185 pounds, R/R, first-round pick in 2025 MLB Draft out of Corona High School in California.
Corona High School (Calif.): 81 at-bats, 31 games, 33 runs, four doubles, 6 HR, 34 RBI, .365/.517/.647
RHP Tanner McDougal
22, 6-foot-5, 185 pounds, R/R, fifth-round pick in 2021 MLB Draft out of Silverado High School in Las Vegas, Nev.
High-A Winston-Salem Dash: 13 starts, 57.2 IP, 3.28 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 53 H, 4 HR, 32 BB, 73 K
Double-A Birmingham Barons: 15 starts, 55.2 IP, 3.23 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 20 H, 3 HR, 17 BB, 63 K
OF Braden Montgomery
22, 6-foot-2, 220 pounds, S/R, first-round pick in 2024 MLB Draft out of Texas A&M University
Single-A Kannapolis Cannon Ballers: 84 plate appearances, 14 runs, 21 hits, 4 doubles, 3 HR, 19 RBI, 6 SB, 10 BB, 19 K, .304/.393/.493/.886
High-A Winston-Salem Dash: 290 plate appearances, 36 runs, 66 hits, 17 doubles, 8 HR, 38 RBI, 5 SB, 32 BB, 70 K, .260/.348/.445/.793
Double-A Birmingham Barons: 143 plate appearances, 14 runs, 34 hits, 13 doubles, 1 HR, 11 RBI, 3 SB, 15 BB, 41 K, .272/.364/.416/.780
Arizona Fall League: 55 plate appearances, 12 runs, 15 hits, 6 doubles, 1 HR, 11 RBI, 3 SB, 13 BB, 12 K, .366/.527/.634/1.161
LHP Noah Schultz
Double-A Birmingham Barons: 12 starts, 56.2 IP, 3.34 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 54 H, 3 HR, 36 BB, 58 K
Triple-A Charlotte Knights: 5 starts, 16.1 IP, 9.37 ERA, 1.95 WHIP, 23 H, 3 HR, 9 BB, 19 K
LHP Hagen Smith
Double-A Birmingham Barons: 20 starts, 75.2 IP, 3.57 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 42 H, 5 HR, 56 BB, 108 K
Arizona Fall League: 5 starts, 14 IP, 2.57 ERA, 0.92 WHIP, 7 H, 1 HR, 6 BB, 21 K
