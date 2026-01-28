Where White Sox Prospects Rank Going Into 2026 Season

The White Sox aren't ready to win big at the major-league level yet, but a group of rising prospects represent optimism for future seasons.

Several scouting sites recently updated their prospect rankings, and at least three prospects made each list, with Baseball America including more White Sox prospects –– six –– than anyone else.

Here's a look at the updated rankings, plus each prospect's stats from the 2025 season.

MLB.com

Chicago White Sox outfielder Braden Montgomery during the Arizona Fall League Fall Stars Game at Sloan Park. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

36. OF Braden Montgomery

49. LHP Noah Schultz

61. SS Caleb Bonemer

72. LHP Hagen Smith

73. SS Billy Carlson

The Athletic

White Sox prospect Noah Schultz (22) pitches during the MLB All-Star Futures Game at Truist Park. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

30. OF Braden Montgomery

44. SS Caleb Bonemer

58. LHP Hagen Smith

66. SS Billy Carlson

95. LHP Noah Schultz

ESPN

34. SS Caleb Bonemer

96. LHP Noah Schultz

100. SS Billy Carlson

Baseball America

26. LHP Noah Schultz

27. SS Caleb Bonemer

73. OF Braden Montgomery

91. LHP Hagen Smith

92. SS Billy Carlson

100. RHP Tanner McDougal

2025 stats

SS Caleb Bonemer

20, 6-foot-1, 195 pounds, R/R, second-round pick in 2024 MLB Draft out of Okemos High School in Michigan.

Single-A Kannapolis Cannon Ballers: 432 plate appearances, 69 runs, 98 hits, 26 doubles, 10 HR, 58 RBI, 27 SB, 68 BB, 91 K, .281/.400/.458/.859

High-A Winston-Salem Dash: 44 plate appearances, 8 runs, 10 hits, 4 doubles, 2 HR, 6 RBI, 2 SB, 7 BB, 10 K, .278/.409/.611/1.020

SS Billy Carlson

19, 6-foot-1, 185 pounds, R/R, first-round pick in 2025 MLB Draft out of Corona High School in California.

Corona High School (Calif.): 81 at-bats, 31 games, 33 runs, four doubles, 6 HR, 34 RBI, .365/.517/.647

RHP Tanner McDougal

22, 6-foot-5, 185 pounds, R/R, fifth-round pick in 2021 MLB Draft out of Silverado High School in Las Vegas, Nev.

High-A Winston-Salem Dash: 13 starts, 57.2 IP, 3.28 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 53 H, 4 HR, 32 BB, 73 K

Double-A Birmingham Barons: 15 starts, 55.2 IP, 3.23 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 20 H, 3 HR, 17 BB, 63 K

OF Braden Montgomery

22, 6-foot-2, 220 pounds, S/R, first-round pick in 2024 MLB Draft out of Texas A&M University

Single-A Kannapolis Cannon Ballers: 84 plate appearances, 14 runs, 21 hits, 4 doubles, 3 HR, 19 RBI, 6 SB, 10 BB, 19 K, .304/.393/.493/.886

High-A Winston-Salem Dash: 290 plate appearances, 36 runs, 66 hits, 17 doubles, 8 HR, 38 RBI, 5 SB, 32 BB, 70 K, .260/.348/.445/.793

Double-A Birmingham Barons: 143 plate appearances, 14 runs, 34 hits, 13 doubles, 1 HR, 11 RBI, 3 SB, 15 BB, 41 K, .272/.364/.416/.780

Arizona Fall League: 55 plate appearances, 12 runs, 15 hits, 6 doubles, 1 HR, 11 RBI, 3 SB, 13 BB, 12 K, .366/.527/.634/1.161

LHP Noah Schultz

Double-A Birmingham Barons: 12 starts, 56.2 IP, 3.34 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 54 H, 3 HR, 36 BB, 58 K

Triple-A Charlotte Knights: 5 starts, 16.1 IP, 9.37 ERA, 1.95 WHIP, 23 H, 3 HR, 9 BB, 19 K

LHP Hagen Smith

Double-A Birmingham Barons: 20 starts, 75.2 IP, 3.57 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 42 H, 5 HR, 56 BB, 108 K

Arizona Fall League: 5 starts, 14 IP, 2.57 ERA, 0.92 WHIP, 7 H, 1 HR, 6 BB, 21 K

