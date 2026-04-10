White Sox Lineup Notes (4/10): Plenty of Righties, Don't Get Fooled By Bubic, More

The Chicago White Sox had lost 14 straight games at Kauffman Stadium until last night. Can they continue to show times have changed with another win tonight?

Game Info

Who: Chicago White Sox (5-8) at Kansas City Royals (5-8)

Where: Kauffman Stadium

When: 6:40 PM CT

Watch: Chicago Sports Network, MLB.TV

Listen: ESPN 1000

1. Chase Meidroth, 2B

2. Miguel Vargas, 3B

3. Munetaka Murakami, 1B

4. Edgar Quero, C

5. Lenyn Sosa, DH

6. Colson Montgomery, SS

7. Luisangel Acuña, CF

8. Tanner Murray, LF

9. Derek Hill, RF

The Chicago White Sox are looking for only their second winning streak of the season tonight. Facing off against a lefty, Will Venable shook things up quite a bit from 24 hours earlier. Edgar Quero has received the biggest boost, moving into the cleanup spot after a two-hit day on Thursday. A switch-hitter, Quero played his best ball against left-handed arms in 2025, hitting .357 with 14 RBIs. As someone who has really struggled to find his footing early this year, the Sox are clearly hoping tonight can be the next step in a much-needed turnaround.

With Quero's boost, Colson Montgomery will drop into the six hole. Another bat who has been far too quiet in recent weeks, Montgomery showed some signs of life with two hits and an RBI in the first game of the series. This included hitting only his second double of the season, which scored a racing Munetaka Murakami all the way from first base.

Lenyn Sosa and Derek Hill represent two additions to the lineup. Both have played some decent baseball in their limited run. The veteran Hill has been a go-to player off the bench for Venable this season, and he continues to serve as one of his more dependable defenders in the outfield.

Nevertheless, the Sox would love for this evening to be all about the offense. The team has not scored more than three runs since Game 2 of the Toronto Blue Jays series. They have the sixth-fewest hits in baseball and are tied for the second-fewest RBIs. Whether it be too many swings and misses or a spell of soft groundouts, this group just hasn't been able to string together quality at-bats.

Could this righty-led lineup finally change that? Can they build off some decent momentum in Game 1?

Kansas City Royals

1. Maikel Garcia, 3B

2. Bobby Witt Jr., SS

3. Vinnie Pasquantino, 1B

4. Salvador Perez, C

5. Carter Jensen, DH

6. Michael Massey, 2B

7. Jac Caglianone, RF

8. Isaac Collins, LF

9. Kyle Isbel, CF

Pitching Matchup

White Sox – Davis Martin, RHP

Davis Martin has been the White Sox' second-best starter thus far (Anthony Kay took the top spot last night). While he gave up three earned runs in his first outing of the year, Martin followed that up with 6.0 scoreless innings pitched against the Toronto Blue Jays. The versatile righty has also used a six-pitch arsenal to strike out a total of 12 batters thus far. The best thing about Martin is all the different ways he can go after a lineup, and he now gets a relatively favorable meeting with a Royals offense that has sputtered to start 2026.

Royals – Kris Bubic, LHP

Kris Bubic has gotten off to an uncharacteristically slow start for the Royals. The veteran southpaw has given up five earned runs over his first two appearances and has walked six batters. Now, we should note the majority of this damage game against the Milwaukee Brewers, who also roughed up the Sox' rotation quite a bit. Bubic will certainly have it easier tonight against a more undisciplined Sox lineup. He may not have the highest velocity stuff, but he offers some very deceptive movement to stake up swings and misses.