White Sox vs. Royals Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Thursday, April 9

The Kansas City Royals return home to face off against the Chicago White Sox after dropping two of three in Cleveland. They scored just three runs in their last two games, and have lost five of their last seven games.

They’ve been fantastic against the Sox at home in recent years, though, and Chicago just got swept by the Orioles.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for White Sox vs. Royals on Thursday, April 9.

White Sox vs. Royals Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

White Sox +1.5 (-131)

Royals -1.5 (+109)

Moneyline

White Sox +153

Royals -186

Total

9.0 (Over -118/Under -102)

White Sox vs. Royals Probable Pitchers

White Sox: Anthony Kay (0-0, 4.00 ERA)

Royals: Seth Lugo (1-0, 1.59 ERA)

White Sox vs. Royals How to Watch

Date: Thursday, April 9

Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Kauffman Stadium

How to Watch (TV): CHSN App, ROYL

White Sox record: 4-8

Royals record: 5-7

White Sox vs. Royals Best MLB Prop Bets

Royals Best MLB Prop Bet

Vinnie Pasquantino UNDER 1.5 Bases (-131)

Vinnie Pasquantino has had a rough start to the season for the Royals. The first baseman is batting .200 (9 for 45) with just one extra-base hit – a double.

It’s a tough matchup against a southpaw for Pasquantino tonight. He hit .212 vs. LHP (.281 vs. RHP) last season, and is .244 vs. LHP (.271 vs. RHP) in his career.

White Sox vs. Royals Prediction and Pick

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers :

The Royals were forced to use their bullpen early on Wednesday after Cole Ragans left the game in the first inning. They lost that series finale 10-2 in Cleveland, but now return home to face off against the White Sox.

Kansas City has dominated the White Sox at home in recent years, and the pitching matchup is in its favor tonight.

Seth Lugo has allowed 2 ER in 11.1 IP this season, which is similar to his 3 ER in 11.2 IP in his two starts against the White Sox last year. On the other hand, Anthony Kay danced around trouble in his first MLB start since 2021, allowing two runs on three hits and four walks in 4.2 innings against the Brewers.

Chicago just got swept by the Orioles, and this is now a great chance for the Royals to get back on track.

Pick: Royals -1.5 (+109)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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