White Sox Reportedly Hoping to Strike Gold Again with Veteran Reunion

The Chicago White Sox keep making moves.

One day before pitchers and catchers are set to appear at Spring Training, GM Chris Getz has welcomed back a familiar face. According to the New York Posts' Joel Sherman, Erick Fedde has agreed on a one-year deal to return to the South Side.

A long-time arm with the Washington Nationals, Fedde pitched in Korea in 2023 before returning to the states for a stint with the White Sox in 2024. He proceeded to have the best run of his career, starting 21 games with a 3.11 ERA in 121.2 innings pitched. Things went so well that the Sox were able to flip Fedde at the deadline to St. Louis as part of the deal that landed them Miguel Vargas. Now, both players are set to be on the roster for the 2026 season.

Can Erick Fedde Return to Form for White Sox?

Jul 22, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Erick Fedde (20) walks off the field after being taken out of the game during the seventh inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Erick Fedde's 2025 season left a lot to be desired. He followed up his stellar year with the White Sox and Cardinals by suiting up for three different teams: The Cardinals, Braves, and Brewers.

St. Louis gave him 20 starts before his 5.22 ERA led to the franchise designating him for assignment. They were eventually able to find a trade partner in Atlanta, who gave Fedde 23.1 innings before deciding to also move on due to his even uglier 8.33 ERA. Milwaukee went on to sign him after his release, somewhat surprisingly adding the struggling righty to their playoff-bound roster.

Their decision to move him to the bullpen seemed to pay off, as Fedde's limited run saw his ERA dip back down to a solid 3.38. To be sure, the 16.0 innings pitcher was an incredibly small sample size, but it was clearly enough to pique the White Sox' interest this offseason.

Could the plan be for Chicago to attempt to continue Fedde's resurgence as a reliever? For what it's worth, the team has made several drastic moves over the last handful of months to bolster their roster, including adding arms like Jordan Hicks, David Sandlin, and Seranthony Dominguez. With that said, the Sox' five-man rotation is also far from set in stone. Fedde could very well get the chance in Spring Training to prove that he deserves one of the final spots, especially after how well his first stint went with the franchise.

Shane Smith, Davis Martin, and Anthony Kay might as well be locks for a starting role, while Sean Burke, Jonathan Cannon, and veteran signing Sean Newcomb appear ready to make their pitch (pun intended). Can Fedde use his experience to edge any of them out?

If one thing is for sure, his steep drop-off in strikeout rate doesn't necessarily bode well, but that's what Spring Training is for! The chance for Fedde to, once again, reignite his career in a White Sox uniform starts tomorrow.