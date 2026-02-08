The Munetaka Murakami Era is Officially Underway for the White Sox

You may need to pinch a Chicago White Sox fan today.

The organization shocked the baseball world with one of the more aggressive offseasons in Major League Baseball. Alongside a slew of interesting veteran pick-ups to pair with their long list of high-upside young talent, GM Chris Getz pulled off the unthinkable. The White Sox came out as the winners of the Munetaka Murakami race.

Murakami had emerged as one of the most fascinating free agent names after some stellar play in Japan. He was a two-time Central League MVP who built a reputation for having one of the most explosive bats the country had ever seen. He currently holds the record for the most home runs in a single season in Nippon Professional Baseball history (56).

Murakami also made a name for himself during the last World Baseball Classic. Many remember him hitting a game-tying 432-foot bomb against the USA to help Japan pull off the championship in 2023. The night before, he sent a hard-hit ball off the center field wall for an epic walk-off win.

One of the worst teams in baseball over the last handful of years – as well as one that has been known to limit its spending – the White Sox never truly felt in the running for the overseas sensation. But their willingness to ink him to a higher-value, shorter-term deal paid off and signaled an exciting new team-building approach for the franchise as a whole.

Indeed, the Sox have already started to treat Murakami like their star in the making. News spread that they decked out their clubhouses with bidets to make it feel a little more like home for the power hitter. He's also seemingly due for an extremely warm welcome in Arizona (no pun intended), where Murakami officially arrived on Sunday!

Word first broke that Murakami was expected to arrive at Sox camp this weekend on Saturday, and the cameras confirmed as much only a handful of hours later. Plenty of photos and videos have now emerged of the exciting new addition, giving fans their first look at him in black and white.

Check it out:

It's likely only a matter of time before the White Sox start flooding their official social media with Murakami content, so be sure to keep an eye out. With that said, fans are still going to have to wait a couple more weeks for their first real look at Murakami in action. The full squad doesn't have to report to Camelback Ranch until February 15.

The White Sox also aren't scheduled for their first Cactus League matchup until February 20, where they will take on their crosstown rival at Sloan Park.