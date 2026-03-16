White Sox Reportedly Waiving At Least One Rule 5 Draft Selection – What Happens Now?

It's hard to strike gold twice.

The Chicago White Sox reaped the benefits of the Rule 5 Draft in 2025, prying Shane Smith away from the Milwaukee Brewers. The righty went on to become the team's ace and join history by earning a spot in the All-Star Game. He was only the second player in MLB history to make the roster one season after being selected in the Rule 5 draft.

Nevertheless, things are a lot more normal for the White Sox this time around. The organization selected both Jedixson Paez and Alexander Alberto in their year's draft. The former came over from the Boston Red Sox, while the latter continued the Sox' newfound trend of adding former Tampa Bay Rays. Each saw their fair taste of action during Cactus League play, as the front office needs to determine if both deserve a spot on the 26-man roster.

Indeed, a player selected in the Rule 5 draft must crack the big league roster to remain within the organization's control. The alternative is putting that player on waivers. Then, even if he does clear waivers, the team that drafted him must offer the player back to his original ball club for a small fee. If the original franchise decides they do not want the player back, only then can he remain with the team that drafted him.

The White Sox are now about to play that game with Alexander Alberto. According to James Fegan of Sox Machine, the former Tampa Bay Rays prospect will be put on waivers and not make the Opening Day roster. If he clears waivers, the Rays will have the option to add him back.

White Sox have placed Rule 5 pick RHP Alexander Alberto on waivers, per a source.



If he clears waivers, the Sox must offer him back to the Rays, who would have to decide whether to pay back half of the $100K selection fee and get Alberto, or keep the money. — James Fegan (@JRFegan) March 16, 2026

For what it's worth, many monitoring spring training likely saw this decision coming. Alberto really struggled to make a strong impression, registering just a 10.80 ERA with 12 hits and 4 walks in his 6.2 innings pitched. He clearly wasn't comfortable in the limited action, and the Sox couldn't take the risk of bringing him into a big league bullpen.

Alberto's prior experience came in both Single and High-A. As impressive as he was in both his stops inside the Rays' system, there is clearly some more work to be done for the 24-year-old.

What Does This Mean for Jedixson Paez?

Feb 17, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Chicago White Sox pitcher Jedixson Paez poses for a portrait during photo day at Camelback Ranch. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Eyes now shift toward Jedixson Paez. The former Red Sox prospect has also struggled to put together a strong camp, recording only an 8.53 ERA in his first 6.1 innings of spring training action.

With that said, there is some reason for optimism. The majority of Paez's hits and runs allowed came in a March 5 meeting with the Cleveland Guardians. In his three appearances since then, while limited, Paez has only given up two hits and zero earned runs. This has likely stood out to both Will Venable and Chris Getz as a roster decision looms.

Paez is also only 22 years old and was previously the 20th-ranked prospect in the Red Sox system. Would including him on the Opening Day roster still feel like a bold move, considering he's never pitched above Double-A? Absolutely, but the Sox are in a position where they can take some calculated gambles. Now that Alberto is gone, Paez looks in line to be that dice roll.

Alas, only time will tell. The White Sox still have some big decisions to make, and we all know they have a slew of young arms who could prove worthy of a bullpen spot. So even if Paez ends up making the Opening Day roster because of his Rule 5 circumstances, his spot could be far from secure.