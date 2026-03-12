White Sox' Sam Antonacci Pulls Off Incredibly Savvy Trick Play at World Baseball Classic

We might as well change this site's name to "Sam Antonacci On SI."

The prospect has been one of the most talked-about players for the White Sox this offseason, initially making the most of his action in the Cactus League. He has since gone on to join Team Italy in the World Baseball Classic , and Antonacci has only continued to make some serious noise on an even bigger stage.

The 23-year-old's first viral moment came against Great Britain. Up 5-2 on Great Britain in the bottom of the fifth inning, Antonacci sent a rocket down the first base line that rolled into the right field corner. Scoring one and booking it to third base, the relay throw proceeded to bounce past the British third baseman Ivan Johnson. Antonacci got right up and sprinted home to cap off the always-electric little league home run.

Fast forward one game later, and Antonacci would round the bases again. After his White Sox and Team Italy teammate Kyle Teel (who is now expected to miss multiple weeks) smashed a long ball, Antonacci hit one of his own to put the Italians up 3-0. The blast helped build his team the momentum they needed to pull off a stunning 8-6 upset.

The victory also set up another huge game for Italy against Mexico. Win, and you advance to the knockout round for a chance at the WBC title. Not only did Italy proceed to do just that in blowout fashion, but Antonacci found a way to leave his mark once again. And this time it came on the defensive end!

Mexico was threatening in the bottom of the third inning, down 1-0. Jarren Duran was up at the plate with one out and a runner on first. A swing would send the ball high into left center for a routine pop-out, but Joey Ortiz didn't know that. The moment the ball was hit, Antonacci took a fake dive toward second base to trick Ortiz into thinking that the ball was on the ground and flew right past him into center field. The sprinting Ortiz took the bait and continued to third base.

Italy would quickly send the ball over to first and complete the double play. It was an incredibly savvy move by someone who has yet to play above the Double-A level.

One of the more high-IQ plays you’ll see 👀



Sam Antonacci baits the runner to start a double play 😳 pic.twitter.com/2nVQa2qmiy — World Baseball Classic (@WBCBaseball) March 12, 2026

For what it's worth, GM Chris Getz said earlier this week that Antonacci is likely to begin the 2026 campaign back in the minors. The Sox continue to have a pretty loaded infield, and immediate playing time could be hard to come by for the emerging fan-favorite.

At the same time, Getz couldn't deny that Antonacci's play has been impressive, and he insisted that he would be helping the team in the majors real soon, per Scott Merkin.

Getz on Antonacci: "What he’s about, what he brings on a daily basis, it’s a winning style of baseball that’s going to fit in very well here. I’m very confident that the South Side is going to enjoy watching Sam Antonacci when the time comes." — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) March 11, 2026

Never say never! The Opening Day roster is anything but set, and Italy is sure looking capable of making a real run to the finals. If Antonacci continues to leave his mark game in and game out, who's to say he doesn't steal one of the Sox' final roster spots?

If one thing is for sure, he's giving them something to think about!