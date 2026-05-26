White Sox Lose Noah Schultz to IL, Call Up Top 20 Prospect in His Place

After back-to-back losses out West against the Giants, the Chicago White Sox got back on track Monday.

Another Munetaka Murakami bomb helped them pull off a 3-1 win over the Minnesota Twins, keeping them above the .500 threshold. It also increased their lead over the AL Central opponent to 1.5 games. Nevertheless, with three more to go against the Twins and the AL race tightening up, the Sox haven't stopped adding reinforcements.

The White Sox have called up another highly-regarded prospect. The move comes one day after Rikuu Nishida made his big league debut and recorded his first-ever base hit. Other prospects to get the call this season have also included Sam Antonacci and Noah Schultz. Both have become key contributors to the Sox' surge, with Antonacci playing a consistent role in the outfield and Schultz becoming the ace of Chicago's rotation.

David Sandlin is the most recent youngster to receive a promotion. MLB Pipeline currently has him No. 18 on the Sox' list of prospects, and he's appeared in a total of six minor league games so far in 2026.

The bad news? Sandlin is getting the call due to an IL stint for Schultz. The team's best starter in recent weeks, Schultz has sustainted a right knee injury and will hit the 15-day IL. It's undoubtedly a concerning development for the Sox, who have seen Schultz experience his fair share of injury trouble in recent years.

David Sandlin Latest White Sox Pitcher to Get the Call

WooSox pitcher David Sandlin points to the sky after as he comes off the field following an outing on Aug. 5, 2025 at Polar Park. | WooSox Photo/Ashley Green / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

All things considered, it was only a matter of time before David Sandlin got the call. The White Sox made an effort to add him to the mix this past offseason, acquiring him from the Boston Red Sox in early February.

To be sure, the most well-known player involved in the deal was Jordan Hicks. The White Sox acquired the flamethrowing relief arm in the same transaction, taking on a big chunk of his four-year, $44.0 million contract. The Sox's willingness to eat this hefty salary is why they were able to get their hands on another hard-throwing prospect like Sandlin. It also all but confirmed how highly they viewed Sandlin, who was already working at the Triple-A level for Boston.

Sandlin's first go at Triple-A ball in 2025 was rough. He threw just a 7.61 ERA over his 15 games, giving up 35 hits. However, Sandlin's high-90s fastball continued to make him a tantalizing talent, as did his ability to repeatedly find the strike zone and limit his walks during prior stops.

The Sox were hoping to get a closer look at Sandlin during Spring Training, but a back injury kept him off the mound. It wasn't until late April that he finally made a rehab start at the High-A level. Following two appearances and 4.1 innings of work there, Sandlin jumped back to Charlotte and has made four starts. The righty has allowed only a single run during those 12.0 innings of work with 17 strikeouts to only six walks.

Exactly what role the Sox have in store for him long term remains to be seen. He has experience working both as a starter and out of a bullpen during his minor league career. If one thing is seemingly for sure, though, it's that the 25-year-old will begin his MLB career as a starter due to Schultz's injury. This means his first taste of the bigs could be set for May 29, which is when the Sox will open up a fresh series at home against the Detroit Tigers.