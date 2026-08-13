White Sox Prospect Caleb Bonemer Looking Like Future Star with 30 Homers

The Chicago White Sox may not have had the baseball's most noteworthy trade deadline, but they are already reaping the benefits.

First off all, their gamble on Luis Castillo looks like it could pay off down the stretch. The veteran All-Star had one of his best outings of the season in his debut at Rate Field, striking out 10 batters and providing 7.0 innings of one-hit baseball.

Secondly, while they may not have pushed all their chips in for a postseason run, this meant they got to keep their hands on their top prospects. Chicago was linked to essentially every big-name starting pitcher on the market, as well as a few well-respected catchers. Landing one of those players, particularly one of the former, could have very well meant dumping multiple top prospects.

What got the White Sox to where they are now – a 62-57 record and AL Central lead – was leaning on their young talent. They have spent multiple brutal years stocking up their farm system and developing promising players. As exciting as this year may be, the first stroke of success doesn't mean it's time to abandon that approach. And the White Sox haven't.

GM Chris Getz recently called up both Hagen Smith and Tanner McDougal to join the bullpen. Smith is the team's No. 2 prospect and has already appeared in two games, going three innings with six strikeouts and no hits allowed. Chicago must be feeling pretty good about their ability to help this team both in the short term and long term.

Speaking of which, arguably the most important youngster the White Sox were able to keep in the mix is Caleb Bonemer. The third baseman/shortstop skyrocketed to No. 2 on the franchise's MLB Pipeline prospect rankings this season and continues to show why in the minors.

Caleb Bonemer Goes Yard ... Again

Okemos shortstop Caleb Bonemer (2) at bat against Grand Ledge in the District Final Saturday, June 1, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Caleb Bonemer has put together a very solid 2026 campaign. He's already received a promotion from High-A to Double-A, where his numbers have only improved.

To be sure, Bonemer's .269 batting average may not blow anyone away, but his .940 OPS should. His power has become a real threat, forcing opposing pitchers to deal around him. Not only has this helped lead to a 15.0 percent, but it's resulted in some monster home runs.

In fact, Bonemer is only one game removed from smashing his 30th home run of the season. He hit 18 in High-A ball with Winston-Salem and now has 12 more with the Birmingham Barons. According to Sam Phalen of Roundtable, Bonemer is the first White Sox prospect to reach this 30-homer mark since Luis Robert Jr.

Dylan Barnas of Future Sox also has Bonemer, 20, as the youngest prospect for the White Sox since at least 2026 to hit this threshold. And there is still plenty of baseball to play!

Caleb Bonemer just launched his 30th home run of the 2026 season.



First #WhiteSox prospect to go for 30+ in a season since Luis Robert Jr. pic.twitter.com/U6cG9ypkvp — Sam Phalen (@Sam_Phalen) August 13, 2026

Bonemer is far from perfect. He still has a tendency to strike out way too much and relies too heavily on smashing fastballs. At the same time, we're talking about a 20-year-old with a power swing that is looking increasingly elite by the day. How can you not be excited about that?

Yes, the White Sox are overflowing with infield talent both in the majors and minors. No. 1 overall pick Roch Cholowsky is the newest addition and could easily box Bonemer out of a chance to ever suit up at shortstop. Meanwhile, Miguel Vargas has been a revelation for the White Sox this season, earning his first-ever All-Star nod. He's still only 26 years old and could be worth locking down, especially as the organization looks to be more and more competitive.

Bonemer might leave the White Sox with no choice but to find room, however. When you're that young hitting that many homers, it typically bodes well for your chance to make some noise at the highest level.