White Sox Stock Watch: Who is Up and Who is Down After a Breakout 2026?

The Chicago White Sox had a wildly successful 2026 season that saw several players break out. While there were some major disappointments and the season didn't end the way fans wanted it to, there is also some major hope for the future.

With that in mind, let's discuss who's stock is up or down after a franchise-changing season!

Stock Up

Oct 8, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox third baseman Miguel Vargas (20) celebrates after hitting a home run during the ninth inning against the Cleveland Guardians in game four of the ALDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Miguel Vargas

After a mediocre season with a .717 OPS in 138 games, third baseman Miguel Vargas broke out in a big way. In 159 games, Vargas slashed .250/.363/.474 with 33 home runs and 93 runs driven in. His increased power, speed (22 stolen bases), defense, and hustle were a welcome sight for White Sox fans. Vargas made the All-Star Game and established himself as one of the best third basemen in the league. There is no question this big jump made his stock soar sky-high.

Grant Taylor

The former second-round pick debuted with Chicago in 2025 and recorded a 4.91 ERA in 36.2 innings. Not a great start for the young flamethrower. However, he reached a level of excellence in 2026, pitching to a 2.25 ERA in 84.0 innings with 106 strikeouts. Whenever the White Sox needed an inning or a big out in a high-leverage situation, Taylor was there to put out the fire. While he could be tried out as a starter, he will likely go into the season as the No. 1 high-leverage option out of the bullpen.

Chase Meidroth

A former trade piece by the Boston Red Sox in the Garrett Crochet deal, Chase Meidroth had a less-than-desirable rookie season. In 122 games, he hit just five home runs, slashing an ugly .253/.329/.320 with slightly above-average defense. He upped his stock enormously in 2026. however. He took his offensive game up a notch, doubling his doubles output and tripling his home run output to go with a .276/.350/.415 slash line in 154 games. With incredible defense, Meidroth has established himself as one of the best second basemen in the league.

Stock Down

Oct 3, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Chicago White Sox shortstop Colson Montgomery (12) hits an RBI double during the seventh inning against the Cleveland Guardians in game one of the ALDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colson Montgomery

It was a tale of two halves for Colson Montgomery. While he hit over 30 home runs, he also struck out an MLB-record 227 times, batting under the Mendoza Line. He did play some great defense throughout the season, but Montgomery struggled mightily in the second half. With infielders Roch Cholowsky and Caleb Bonemer approaching, Montgomery will have a make-or-break season in 2027. If he continues his horrid offensive production, he might not be on the team come 2028.

Kyle Teel

While it's not necessarily a make-or-break season for Teel due to a lack of catching depth, Teel's stock went considerably down in 2026. The headliner of the Crochet trade, Teel made his debut in 2025. In 78 games, Teel hit eight home runs with a .273/.375/.411 slash line. However, an injury in the World Baseball Classic caused Teel to delay his season debut until June 22. He would get injured again on July 20 and not return until September 4. Teel was limited to just 39 games in 2026, slashing .210/.336/.361 with five home runs. Teel's injuries made his stock go down, but he could very easily bring it back up in 2027.