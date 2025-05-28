Miguel Vargas Becomes First White Sox Player With Five-Game Double Streak Since 2011
Miguel Vargas made a bit of team history in Wednesday's 9-4 win over the Mets.
By driving a double to the left field corner with an exit velocity of 107 mph in the first inning, Vargas became the first White Sox player to double in five straight games since Adam Dunn in 2011, per MLB Stats.
The team record for doubles in consecutive games is held by Magglio Ordoñez, who doubled in six straight games during the 2003 season. Vargas will have a chance to tie that White Sox record in Friday's 7:05 p.m. ET game against the Orioles at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Md.
After a slow start to the season, batting just .139 through his first 22 games, Vargas has completely turned his season around. Going into Wednesday's game, Vargas had been slashing .273/.330/.602/.932 with seven home runs and 17 RBI across 97 plate appearances in May.
The White Sox acquired Vargas last July as part a three-team trade in which they gave away Michael Kopech, Erick Fedde and Tommy Pham. Vargas posted a .104 batting average with the White Sox in 42 games during the 2024 season, but he's been one the team's best hitters of late.
"This is the player we envisioned," White Sox general manager Chris Getz said Friday. "Another example of taking a step back, making some adjustments, intervening and finding something that made him more comfortable and allowed him to catch up to velocity, be more consistent at the plate. He deserves a ton of credit. You don't see a lot of players make adjustments in season and it works that quickly. This is what we envisioned."
"Truthfully, his defense has been better than we thought. We thought he could be a solid defender, but he's proven to be a really reliable defender, made some great plays over there. He's got some versatility with his ability to go to first base. But most importantly, his offensive production has really come alive, and he's a real threat at the plate. You can tell other teams have a little bit more thought in planning going into each game and using the bullpen and their attack plan. We're excited for him. What a great way to reward a guy that has been working his butt off, with a Player of the Week award. It's still early in the year, there's going to be more adjustments along the way, just because that's baseball. But really proud of what he's accomplished thus far."
Related stories on the Chicago White Sox
- SMITH SUCCEEDING: Right-hander Shane Smith has the lowest ERA by a White Sox pitcher in his first 10 career starts since Chris Sale in 2012. CLICK HERE
- ROBERT'S STRUGGLES: The former All-Star's OPS remains below .600 with over 200 plate appearances this season. CLICK HERE
- TRADE NEWS: The White Sox acquired minor league outfielder Dru Baker, who hit .245 in 17 Triple-A games this season, as Thaiss heads to Tampa Bay. CLICK HERE