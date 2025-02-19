SI

Yankees Drop First Pictures of New Stars in Uniform Including Max Fried, Cody Bellinger

The New York Yankees have had a busy offseason acquiring big stars to load their roster for the 2025 season. Some of those players include pitcher Max Fried from the Atlanta Braves, outfielder Cody Bellinger from the Chicago Cubs, first baseman Paul Goldschmidt from the St. Louis Cardinals and pitcher Devin Williams from the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Yankees released photos on Tuesday showing these news stars wearing the pinstripes. For some fans, it was their first time seeing the players in the iconic uniforms. However, fans did get to see Fried in the uniform last week when the pitcher arrived at the team's training facility in Florida.

This might be a weird sight for MLB fans.

Fans will get to see these four players, along with the other Yankees superstars like Aaron Judge and Gerrit Cole, in the Spring Training uniforms starting on Friday, Feb. 21. Otherwise, fans will have to wait to see the stars in the famed New York uniforms until the regular season starts on Thursday, March 27.

