Aaron Judge Smacks 54th Home Run, Leads Yankees to Win Over Twins

Aaron Judge is one swing closer to making home run history after blasting his 54th homer of the year on Monday afternoon at Yankee Stadium.

The slugger's two-run shot down the left-field line, soaring into the second deck in the Bronx, gave the Yankees a lead over the Twins, an advantage they wouldn't relinquish in a 5-2 victory.

Judge's home run came in a tie game in the sixth, a 404-foot line drive off Twins reliever Trevor Megill. It was Judge's second hit of the game after the outfielder doubled in his first at-bat off starter Chris Archer, coming around to score the game's first run.

Four of New York's five runs on Monday came via the home run ball. Marwin Gonzalez, who started at first base, went deep in the bottom of the third, his first homer since June 28. Then in the seventh, for some insurance, shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa left the yard, his first home run in pinstripes this season.

With 54 homers across the first 135 games of the season, Judge is on pace to reach 65 long balls this year. That would be a franchise record and the most home runs in the American League in a single season, cruising past Roger Maris' record of 61 set back in 1961.

His 54th big fly also ties Alex Rodriguez (2007) for the most home runs from a right-handed hitter in a single season in Yankees franchise history. Mickey Mantle is another all-time great that had 54 homers in a season with New York (also in '61).

Judge cooled off from his historic home run pace last month, enduring a nine-game stretch without leaving the ballpark. Since that drought, however, the 30-year-old has been practically unstoppable at the plate, homering eight times in his last 13 games. He's batting .386 (17-for-44) with 15 RBI, 11 R and 14 BB in that span.

