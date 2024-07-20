AL East Rival Heavily Scouting New York Yankees' System
These two teams would make strong trade partners.
Although the Yankees and Rays both play in the same division, Tampa has been "extensively scouting" New York's farm system ahead of the July 30 trade deadline, according to Bryan Hoch of MLB.com.
As Hoch pointed out, the AL East rival Rays have a number of players, who can help out the Yankees this year such as Isaac Paredes, Zach Eflin, Pete Fairbanks and Randy Arozarena. The Rays are reportedly willing to listen to trade offers on all of these stars.
Paredes made the All-Star team for the first time this season, and has three more years of control. The Yankees don't have a long-term solution at second base or third base, so although he'd be costly in terms of prospect return, this potential move would help the Bronx Bombers in both the short and long term.
Arozarena is having a down campaign, but has two more years of control and a strong track record. The 29-year-old could possibly turn his season around if placed in a lineup with AL MVP favorite Aaron Judge and superstar outfielder Juan Soto.
Eflin is set to make $18 million in 2025, along with a $1 million bonus if he gets traded. Now appears to be the time for the Rays to deal him, and the Yankees could use a righty starter.
As for Fairbanks, he would give the Yankees another closer option next to the struggling Clay Holmes. Should Holmes not be able to find his footing in the second-half, Fairbanks could take the ninth inning, and bump him into a setup man role.
The Cincinnati Reds have also been scouting and doing their due diligence on the Yankees, as New York has been persistently pursuing their relief pitchers, as sources told Sports Illustrated on July 11.
The Yankees have many needs ahead of the trade deadline, and teams like the Rays, Reds, Tigers, White Sox and Marlins make sense to do business with.