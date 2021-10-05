Breaking Down the Yankees' Wild Card Game Roster

The New York Yankees have released their 26-man roster for the Wild Card Game against the Boston Red Sox. Here's a breakdown of who was picked by manager Aaron Boone.

Here's a look at who made the cut at each position (listed in alphabetical order) before we break it all down.

Pitchers (12): Aroldis Chapman, Gerrit Cole, Nestor Cortes, Domingo Germán, Chad Green, Clay Holmes, Michael King, Jonathan Loáisiga, Lucas Luetge, Wandy Peralta, Joely Rodríguez, Luis Severino

Catchers (3): Rob Brantly, Kyle Higashioka, Gary Sánchez

Infielders (5): Rougned Odor, Anthony Rizzo, Gleyber Torres, Gio Urshela, Andrew Velazquez

INF/OF (1): Tyler Wade

Outfielders (5): Greg Allen, Joey Gallo, Brett Gardner, Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton

Off the bat, the two biggest surprises are outfielder Greg Allen and catcher Rob Brantly. Both of those two reserves were added to the big-league roster on Tuesday afternoon, a corresponding move after New York designated pitchers Andrew Heaney and Brody Koerner for assignment.

Allen provided a spark for the Yankees earlier this season, and they'll need him to be locked in as a pinch-runner late in this game. He also plays solid defense in the outfield, making him an option in case the Bombers are hit with an injury.

Brantly is a security blanket for manager Aaron Boone as well. This way, if he elects to pinch-hit Gary Sánchez for Kyle Higashioka in a big spot, he still has one more backstop sitting on the bench in case of emergency.

The only other question with this roster, when considering the position players, is how Boone wil lmanage the left side of the infield. With DJ LeMahieu out, will Rougned Odor get another start at third base? Or are we going to see Gio Urshela return to his primary position, opening the door for Tyler Wade or Andrew Velazquez to start at shortstop.

Allen's presence on the bench could tip the scales to Wade—who typically serves as Boone's first choice as a pinch-runner—but if Urshela is healthy enough to play shortstop, Odor seems like the likeliest option. After all, Odor got the start on Sunday at third base in Game 162, possibly a sneak peek into Boone's game plan for this one-game playoff.

As for New York's pitching staff, the Bombers have ample options in the bullpen in case Gerrit Cole needs to come out of this game early. Obviously, New York will ride their ace into the late innings if he's pitching well, but Nestor Cortes, Luis Severino, Michael King and Domingo Germán can each provide length coming out of the 'pen with their starting experience.

From there, if everything goes according to plan for Boone, expect Jonathan Loáisiga, Chad Green and Aroldis Chapman to pitch the final three frames. That's been a recipe for success recently if New York can maintain a lead. Don't be surprised, however, if Loáisiga or Green are summoned earlier to extinguish a rally (Boone should manage this game with urgency), elevating either Wandy Peralta or Clay Holmes into a setup role.

