Domingo Germán Is 'Looking the Part' in Battle For Yankees' Rotation Spot

TAMPA — The audition process for the fifth spot in the Yankees' starting rotation continued on Wednesday night. Domingo Germán continues to position himself for the leading role.

The right-hander twirled three scoreless innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, facing the minimum with three strikeouts. The only batter that reached base against Germán—first baseman Colin Moran singled to lead off the second—was quickly erased, doubled off at first after a lineout to shortstop Gleyber Torres.

"He's looking the part," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said after New York's 5-4 win.

Now that all the discourse regarding Germán's off the field issues has simmered down this spring, we've had a chance to evaluate the right-hander purely based upon his performance on the mound. Sure, it's early, but Germán has looked exactly like the pitcher that led this rotation in wins two seasons ago.

"I'm really excited about where he's at," Boone said. "This is what we've seen since he's come in, he came in good condition, he's been real efficient and workmanlike, commanding the ball really well, from his bullpens to his live BPs to now in games."

WATCH: Giancarlo Stanton Blasts First Home Run of Spring Training Out of Stadium

It wasn't just Wednesday's performance that's caught Boone's eye. Germán also pitched two scoreless frames last week against Detroit, striking out four batters. Once again, he allowed just one base runner.

"I think it's been a perfect two outings for me," Germán explained through the Yankees' interpreter on Wednesday night. "I think [attacking hitters] was the main objective. Attack the zone and get in good counts. I think I've been able to do that the last two outings."

Prior to the right-hander's 81-game suspension for violating the league's domestic violence policy, Germán went 18-4 with a 4.03 ERA across 27 appearances (24 starts) in 2019. Boone was apprehensive at the start of camp in expecting that version of Germán to be present this spring considering it's been a year and a half since he had last thrown in pinstripes. That said, the right-hander is showing early on that he's capable of recapturing that dominance on the mound.

"You saw the three pitch mix. The fastball, really commanding it, throwing it where he wants and then being able to spin it and mix in the changeup," Boone explained. "Just really excited about where he's at real pitch efficient again today."

As the month of March continues, Germán will slowly ramp up his pitch count, likely starting every five days. He's competing for a rotation spot with the likes of Deivi García, Nick Nelson and Michael King, among others.

Asked on Wednesday how he would feel about coming out of the bullpen—possibly an option now that New York will be without reliever Zack Britton for the next few months—Germán said he just wants to do his job and let the front office and coaching staff decide where he fits on this roster.

"When you're out there and competing and facing hitters, it doesn't matter," Germán said. "It doesn't matter what inning it is and what part of the game it is. The manager has had me opening games, but I've had experience in the bullpen as well. To me it's about pitching and the competition and just executing when you're out there."

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), on Facebook (also @MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.