Final Unused MLB Jersey Number Worn By Yankees Pitching Prospect in Big-League Debut

NEW YORK — As Miguel Yajure jogged in from the Yankees bullpen to start the seventh inning on Monday night, the 22-year-old wasn't just preparing to make his Major League debut. He was making MLB history.

Yajure became the first player in baseball history ever to wear No. 89. Therefore, as the right-hander fired in his first career pitch, the final never-before-worn jersey number was used for the first time.

Entering 2020, only three numbers—from 0 to 99—had never been worn in MLB history. St. Louis Cardinals' relievers Jesus Cruz (No. 86) and Genesis Cabrera (No. 92) checked off two of those three remaining jersey numbers earlier in the season. That left No. 89.

Check out Baseball-Reference's uniform number tracker to see how many players have worn each single and double-digit number in baseball history

The right-hander was issued his unique number on Aug. 20 when he was first recalled from the Yankees' alternate site. After waiting 11 days, he finally had an opportunity to make his first career appearance. Once he got out on the mound, he didn't disappoint.

Yajure twirled a 1-2-3 seventh inning, needing just six pitches to retire the side. He ran into some trouble in the eighth, walking two Tampa Bay Rays, but got out of the frame unscathed with his first big-league strikeout. In the ninth, he produced his third hitless and scoreless frame, ending it with another strikeout.

"Thought he did a really good job," Yankees' manager Aaron Boone said. "Coming in for three innings, he picked us up big time and saved us from using some guys. To go three scoreless in his debut, he's got that way about him. I knew there wouldn't be any fear, he's got a lot of confidence."

The Venezuelan hurler is the Yankees' No. 15 prospect according to MLB Pipeline. Across two levels last season, reaching Double-A in New York's farm system, Yajure posted a 2.14 ERA in 24 appearances (20 starts). He struck out 133 batters in 138 2/3 innings pitched.

Yajure is the sixth Yankee to make his MLB debut this summer, joining Brooks Kriske, Nick Nelson, Albert Abreu, Estevan Florial and Deivi Garcia.

