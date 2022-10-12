Game 2 of Yankees-Guardians ALDS Could Be Postponed Due to Rain

NEW YORK — With rain and thunderstorms in the forecast on Thursday, Game 2 of the American League Division Series between the Yankees and Guardians could be postponed.

Andy Martino of SNY tweeted on Wednesday afternoon that Major League Baseball is currently "looking into options" for moving Game 2 from Thursday night at Yankee Stadium to Friday in the Bronx.

As of now, the second game of this best-of-five series is scheduled to begin at 7:37 p.m. ET on Thursday night. There's a scheduled off day for both of these teams on Friday as they travel to Cleveland for Game 3 (on Saturday) and Game 4 (on Sunday, if necessary). A possible Game 5 would take place on Monday, back in the Bronx.

Moving Game 2 to Friday would have a direct impact on both teams and their respective pitching staffs.

Yankees left-hander Nestor Cortes is set to take the ball in Game 2, making the first postseason start of his career. If that game is pushed back to Friday, Cortes would't be able to start in Game 5, having only two days of rest. It's worth noting, of course, that Cortes is experienced coming out of the bullpen from the beginning of his career, before he blossomed into an All-Star starter.

“I'm ready to go. I'm going to empty the tank,” Cortes told reporters on Wednesday. “If I pitch on Friday and I have to come back on short rest, whether it's two or three days, I'm going to try and prepare in between the best I can to feel as best as I can."

Still, he wouldn't be able to pitch as much. At most, we're talking a couple innings in relief. The same can be said for Guardians ace Shane Bieber, who will toe the slab for Cleveland in Game 2 as well.

For New York, that means someone like Jameson Taillon could conceivably start a winner-take-all game on Monday. Domingo Germán would be another option. Both starters are situated in New York's bullpen for the ALDS.

Overall, for both sides, playing four games in a row without any off days would be taxing for bullpens, especially when basically every inning is a high-leverage spot this time of year.

These concerns can be avoided for the Yankees if they win their next two games, regardless of a possible postponement. A win in Game 2 at Yankee Stadium and a victory in Game 3 at Progressive Field in Cleveland would clinch a series sweep and a ticket to the Championship Series after their 4-1 win in Game 1 on Tuesday.

