Astros Troll Yankees With Broom Celebration After ALCS Sweep

With a win in Game 4 of the ALCS on Sunday, the Astros eliminated the Yankees in the playoffs for the fourth time since 2015.
  Author:
  Publish date:

NEW YORK — The Astros finished off their sweep of the Yankees in the American League Championship Series on Sunday night and they've got the brooms to prove it.

While celebrating in the visitor's clubhouse at Yankee Stadium, popping bottles following a 6-5 series-clinching win in the Bronx, Houston brought out some literal brooms.

Players paraded around the clubhouse, doused in champagne while sweeping the floor. Others simply danced with the brooms, rejoicing after a dominant performance in the ALCS.

Meanwhile, the Yankees quietly said their goodbyes in their clubhouse, beginning the offseason on a familiar note.

Houston's four wins in the Championship Series give them a 13-5 record against New York in postseason history. That's the second-best record by any team against a single opponent in postseason history (with a minimum of 15 games played).

The Astros are the only team to ever eliminate the Yankees from postseason contention four times in New York's illustrious history. This year alone, the Astros went 9-2 against the Yankees, outscoring New York 45 to 31 in those 11 games.

"We got beat by a better team right now and that's the reality of it," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said after the game. "They're clearly setting the mark in this league that we're aspiring to get to."

