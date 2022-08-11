How Ex-Yankees Have Performed With New Teams Since Trade Deadline

The Yankees didn't trade away too many big-league players at this year's deadline, using prospects to reel in proven commodities that will help down the stretch in the Bronx.

Those who were traded away have found success with their new MLB teams, though.

Late Wednesday night, outfielder Joey Gallo went yard for the first time in a Dodgers uniform, swatting a pinch-hit, three-run home run to the opposite field in the seventh inning. That blast to left-center field turned out to be the game-winning hit for Los Angeles in an 8-5 victory over the Twins.

Gallo is now hitting .267/.267/.533 (4-for-15) with a double, a few opposite field singles, two runs and eight strikeouts since he was traded for pitching prospect Clayton Beeter ahead of last week's deadline.

Los Angeles is 6-0 in Gallo's six games played since the deadline. Meanwhile, the Yankees are 1-7 since the trade deadline, stumbling into a weekend series against the Red Sox at Fenway Park.

The Yankees witnessed Jordan Montgomery's debut with the Cardinals firsthand as the left-hander shoved five scoreless innings against New York in St. Louis on Saturday. Montgomery was surprisingly dealt minutes before the deadline in exchange for injured outfielder Harrison Bader.

Montgomery is scheduled to make his second start in a Cardinals uniform on Friday in a big game against the division-rival Brewers at Busch Stadium.

Finally, left-hander JP Sears—who was included in the Frankie Montas and Lou Trivino deal—was promoted by the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday. The southpaw made his debut in green and gold that afternoon, pitching five innings while allowing three hits and two runs against the Angels.

Sears made seven appearances for the Yankees this year before the trade, often helping out in the bullpen as New York's pitching staff battled adversity throughout the first half. Now, Sears may have an opportunity to stick in Oakland's starting staff going forward, a rebuilding club that covets young talent.

The Yankees are scheduled to face the Athletics in Oakland later this month. If Sears isn't demoted back to Triple-A before then, he may have an opportunity to pitch against his former club in his home ballpark.

When it comes to the top prospects New York sent away at the deadline, many of them have struggled with their new teams in the minor leagues so far. Ken Waldichuk, who was sent with Sears to Oakland, took the loss in his first outing with Triple-A Las Vegas, allowing three earned runs in 3.1 frames.

Right-hander Luis Medina has pitched twice since the deadline for Oakland's Double-A affiliate. He has a 11.57 ERA, allowing nine earned runs in seven total innings pitched.

Starter Hayden Wesneski also had a debut to forget, giving up eight runs in 1.2 innings pitched in his first outing with the Cubs' Triple-A affiliate. Wesneski was sent to Chicago in exchange for reliever Scott Effross.

Keep in mind all of this is an incredibly small sample size. We'll check back in on everyone from Gallo to Medina over the final few months of the regular season.

