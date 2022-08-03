Jordan Montgomery Was 'Shocked' to Hear He Got Traded By Yankees: 'This Is My Family'

NEW YORK — Jordan Montgomery traipsed into the Yankees' press conference room on Tuesday evening, plopping down into a chair before scanning the room. Swigging from a water bottle placed in front of him, the lanky left-hander took a deep breath.

On a normal non-start day, Montgomery would be getting ready to watch that evening's starter—in this case, Jameson Taillon—toe the slab, walking out to the bullpen in right-center field with the rest of the starting staff for the right-hander's pregame bullpen session.

Then, he'd settle in with his teammates in the dugout, looking on as his club battles between the lines while pondering ahead to his next start.

Tuesday was far from a normal night at the ballpark for Montgomery, though.

Minutes before the trade deadline passed at 6 p.m. ET, Montgomery was traded to the St. Louis Cardinals. In return, the Yankees acquired center fielder Harrison Bader, a defense-first outfielder that's currently on the injured list.

It was a move that caught plenty of people off guard, Montgomery included.

"Pretty shocked," Montgomery said softly. "This is my family. It's all I know. I've been playing with the same guys for years."

Drafted by the Yankees in 2014, Montgomery had spent his entire professional baseball career within this organization. He debuted with New York in 2017, undergoing Tommy John surgery the following year before slowly settling into a groove as a consistent piece in the middle of New York's rotation at the big-league level.

This season, the left-hander had posted a 3.69 ERA in 21 starts. Last year, in a career-high 30 games and 157.1 innings pitched, the southpaw pitched to the tune of a 3.83 ERA.

"I still don't really think I ever performed the way I should have here," Montgomery said. "I'm a better player than I ever showed to the fans. But I think I was consistent. I think I gave the team a chance to win. I definitely worked my hardest. I tried to lead by example by working hard, setting a routine, sticking to the routine. Showed the younger guys what it takes, tried to be there for them when they get sent down and they're upset."

Montgomery had one more season of control with the Yankees after this year, a candidate to continue developing in this rotation going forward. Instead, he gives the Cardinals a much-needed reinforcement for their staff as they battle to leapfrog the Brewers in the National League Central.

Coincidentally, Montgomery's Cardinals debut will, in all likelihood, come against his former team. New York is scheduled to travel to St. Louis for a three-game series beginning on Friday. If Montgomery sticks to his five-day progression—after pitching for New York on Sunday—he'd toe the slab on Friday.

Montgomery said it will be weird facing his former club, seeing them across the way from the opposing dugout. He added that Yankees veteran Matt Carpenter—who spent 11 years with the Cardinals—told him there are some great guys in the clubhouse in St. Louis.

Asked what he'll bring to the Cardinals as he embarks on the next stage of his career, Montgomery took a beat before slowly describing his game.

"A guy who loves baseball," he said. "Works hard. Good teammate. Will die on the mound."

