Long-Standing Yankees Record Falls After Shohei Ohtani Hits Walk-Off Homer
The New York Yankees got off to an incredible start this season, only to cool off in their past two games against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
After riding high coming off their dominant showing over the Milwaukee Brewers where their historic home run rate put the new "torpedo bats" into the forefront of conversation in the sports world, the Yankees are now staring at a sweep if they don't win on Thursday.
Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Dodgers, who beat New York in the World Series, is off to a historic start.
They began their year in Japan, facing the Chicago Cubs in the Tokyo Series where they won both contests. That momentum kept rolling with a sweep against the Detroit Tigers and two wins to begin their set against the Atlanta Braves.
With a 7-0 record, the Dodgers tied the 1933 Yankees for the most wins by a defending champion to start a Major League season.
On Wednesday, they made history by winning their eighth in a row.
It wasn't easy.
Los Angeles faced a 5-0 deficit after the second inning. They clawed their way back but were still down two entering the bottom of the eighth. That's when Max Muncy tied things up with a two-run double to set the stage for Ohtani in the next frame.
After Andy Pages struck out, the phenom stepped to the plate and blasted his walk-off homer 399 feet to center field.
With that, one of the most impressive records in MLB history fell.
The 1932 Yankees ran through the league during that season, winning 107 games before they swept the Cubs in the World Series.
That also featured the infamous Babe Ruth "called shot" home run in Game 3.
New York got off to the record hot start during the 1933 campaign, but they ultimately weren't able to follow up their success by winning just 91 games and finishing second in the American League behind the Washington Senators.
It wasn't until 1936 when the Yankees won their next World Series, the start of them winning four straight and turning the franchise into the winningest in the history of American sports.