'Rejuvenated' Matt Carpenter Continues to Produce Despite Limited Playing Time

Unfazed by a lengthy layoff since his last start, Carpenter had a big day on Saturday, blasting two home runs.

Matt Carpenter doesn't always get penciled into the starting lineup. But when he does, he makes it count.

In his first start since June 22, Carpenter went 3-for-5 with two home runs and four RBI in Game 1 of a doubleheader against the Guardians on Saturday.

With two more long balls to his ledger, Carpenter has now nailed eight homers across his first 41 at-bats with the Yankees. He's hitting .293 with 17 RBI, 13 runs and a 1.322 OPS in that span.

Carpenter's path to New York has been documented before. After the Cardinals let him go this past offseason, the 36-year-old began this year with Triple-A Round Rock in the Rangers' organization. With a new swing, Carpenter eventually opted out of his deal to pursue a big-league opportunity. That's when the Yankees swooped in.

It didn't take long for the slugger to make an impact (and make some history) in his new uniform. Carpenter is just the second player since 1900 to smack six long balls within his first 10 games with a team. He's the first player in Yankees history to accomplish the feat.

It's one thing for Carpenter to be hitting consistently. That alone is remarkable after the infielder hit just .176 over his two previous seasons with St. Louis. What's more impressive is that Carpenter has been a wrecking ball offensively in limited playing time with the Yankees. He's rode the bench for days at a time before capitalizing on his chances when his number has been called.

"That's all he's shown us. Going back to even when this all began, he was home for a week leading into this and he walked right in and did the job," Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters after New York's 13-4 win on Saturday afternoon. "He's been just a great pro about how he's prepared, whether it's standing in on bullpens, the work he's doing, the connection he's made with all the guys in that room. When preparation and a talented guy meet up, good things are happening."

On Saturday, Boone elected to start Carpenter in the first game of a twin bill. Even after days without multiple at-bats—and against a left-handed pitcher—Carpenter produced another memorable performance.

After starting 0-for-2, Carpenter homered off reliever Anthony Gose in the sixth inning, a 105.4-mph missile to right.

Three innings later, with position player Ernie Clement on the mound, Carpenter sent a 411-foot moonshot to the seats again.

Sandwiched between those two bombs was an RBI single to the right side.

"I think he worked really hard to make some subtle adjustments over the offseason," Boone added. "I think he took that into spring training, felt good about it, was doing really well in Triple-A and he likes putting this uniform on, too. I think having his talent, the hitter he is, some of the adjustments and mechanical things he's changed—albeit probably subtle ones—and then I think walking in with this group and being part of this team, I think we're seeing a rejuvenated guy."

Rejuvenated and based on the numbers, worthy of more playing time. Problem is, the best team in baseball isn't necessarily looking for another infielder to start games at the moment.

Boone was asked if Carpenter could fill in as an outfielder—a spot where New York could use some help as a result of Joey Gallo and Aaron Hicks—but that would only happen "in a pinch." After all, Carpenter has played a grand total of 117 innings on defense in the outfield across his 12-season career. He's at his best nowadays at first base, third base or designated hitter.

Nonetheless, it's clear that Carpenter is at his best when he's in the starting lineup. Factoring in his numbers on Saturday, Carpenter is hitting .343 (12-for-35) as a starter and he's hitless (0-for-4 with four walks) coming off the bench.

"It's tough when we're all healthy and going," Boone explained. "I would have no issue putting him out there, but I also love having that bullet off the bench every day, too. Inevitably, there's going to be stretches where he gets back in there more regularly, but we'll just see as it unfolds."

