One MLB Insider Doesn't Think Joey Gallo Will Be Traded to the Yankees

Due to the Yankees’ latest surge, which has seen them win 6-of-8 games dating back to July 10, New York has officially stamped their ticket as buyers ahead of the trade deadline next week.

What’s even more impressive is that the Yankees recent stretch has seen them take four games from two first-place teams, including a crucial series victory over their American League East rivals in the Boston Red Sox.

This has allowed them to pull within 3.5 games of the second Wild Card spot behind the Oakland Athletics. The Yankees have received a spark from unlikely heroes like top prospect Estevan Florial and 28-year-old Greg Allen.

Greg Allen’s Speed Making a Difference For Yankees

While both of these bats (Florial, left-handed; Allen, switch-hitter) fulfill their needs in a right-handed heavy lineup, there is still room to add additional pieces in order to solidify themselves as a postseason team.

One target, who is a seemingly the perfect fit for the Bronx Bombers and their short porch, is power-hitting All-Star outfielder Joey Gallo. The Yankees are thin on outfielders, and first baseman Luke Voit is currently on the IL for the third time this season.

However, one MLB insider doesn’t think the Yankees, or anyone else for that matter, will be able to acquire Gallo.

Despite the Texas Rangers residing in the basement of the AL West at 22.5 games out, Gallo has another year of control and has expressed his desire to stay in the organization long-term, as Jon Heyman of MLB Network said. The Rangers have also made numerous attempts in the past to lock up Gallo but have been unsuccessful in doing so up until this point.

According to Heyman, the Rangers appear more likely to keep Gallo and sign him to an extension, rather than deal him. Instead, Heyman believes their starting pitcher Kyle Gibson, who is having a career season with a 2.86 ERA (fourth best in AL), is more likely to be sent packing this year.

The Yankees are also in need of starting pitching, so even if they can’t get Gallo from Texas, they could potentially acquire Gibson to help bolster their rotation.

Regardless, the Yankees will be in the hunt for a bat, but it sounds like they will be forced to look elsewhere if Gallo is indeed unavailable.

