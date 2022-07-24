Brian Cashman Defends Aroldis Chapman Amid Awful Stretch

Aroldis Chapman is in the middle of his worst season in the big leagues.

The left-handed reliever has a 5.75 ERA over 25 appearances out of the Yankees' bullpen in 2022, recently returning from a lengthy stint on the injured list (Achilles tendinitis).

Since he came back from the IL, Chapman has allowed seven earned runs to score in eight outings (good for a 9.95 ERA over 6.1 frames). He's pitched to the tune of an 11.70 ERA over the last two-plus months since he began the year with 12 outings innings in a row.

Despite those grotesque figures, Yankees general manager Brian Cashman stood by the longtime closer, speaking to reporters before Saturday's loss in Baltimore and reiterating that Chapman is capable of working through this rough patch.

"He’s struggling right now, but the equipment is all there,’’ Cashman said, per Dan Martin of the New York Post. “He’s gonna continue to get his chances. We’ve got to get him online. He’s certainly got all the ability in the world.”

Chapman has the track record to support such a statement. He's been one of the best closers in recent history, racking up 315 saves over the last 13 years with his blazing fastball and wipeout slider. In seven years in a Yankees uniform, Chapman has 153 saves, three All-Star Game appearances and he even introduced a splitter, a pitch that continues to baffle opposing hitters when he's right on the mound.

This year, however, it's been increasingly clear that Chapman's best days out of the 'pen are behind him.

New York is in a tough spot where they need help in the back end of their bullpen. This club just lost reliever Michael King for the rest of the year (fracture in right elbow), they don't have Chad Green (Tommy John surgery) and Ron Marinaccio has missed much of this month on the injured list as well (shoulder inflammation). Not to mention the fact that Jonathan Loáisiga has regressed quite a bit from last year's breakout campaign—he missed a chunk of time on the IL recently as well.

If the Yankees were completely healthy, it's hard to justify a spot for Chapman in the bullpen, certainly not in high-leverage situations. He already lost his job as the closer. All-Star Clay Holmes leapfrogged the flamethrower with his historic first half, blossoming as one of the game's best relievers with his spectacular sinker.

Chapman is a free agent at the end of this year, so his days in a Yankees uniform are likely numbered. If the Yankees can help him recapture his old form, that would be huge for this club's pursuit of a division title, home field advantage and a deep postseason run.

There have been some flashes over the last few weeks. Chapman spun a scoreless inning in Houston on Thursday, striking out two. Before the All-Star break, in Pittsburgh, Chapman had back-to-back scoreless outings. Yankees manager Aaron Boone has continued to take a positive approach when evaluating Chapman, constantly telling reporters that he's encouraged with what he's seeing.

Can the Yankees really trust Chapman in the final few innings in an important game? Right now, they cannot.

Depending on how Cashman acts leading up to the trade deadline, and if this club adds any relievers before August 2, Chapman will continue to have his opportunities to right the ship.

Time is of the essence for the southpaw and the Yankees to bring the best back out of him, though. Cashman's comment came one day after the left-hander gave up a long three-run home run in the seventh inning against the Orioles, a new low in this brutal campaign for Chapman. That blast forced manager Aaron Boone to call to the bullpen in the middle of the inning, summoning King in what turned out to be his final appearance of the year.

