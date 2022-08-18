Skip to main content

Josh Donaldson Joins Exclusive Club With Walk-Off Grand Slam

Donaldson is just the third Yankee to ever hit a walk-off grand slam when New York was trailing by three runs.
NEW YORK — Josh Donaldson knew it was gone as soon as it left his bat.

With the bases loaded, down three runs in the bottom of the 10th inning on Wednesday night, the Yankees designated hitter delivered the decisive blow in a dramatic comeback victory over the Rays, a walk-off grand slam over the short porch in right at Yankee Stadium.

Donaldson's walk-off did more than just give New York an improbable win, a swing that could serve as the spark this club has been coveting during a rough stretch. The veteran's clutch homer gave him entry into an exclusive club in baseball's history books.

Only nine other players have smacked a walk-off grand slam in Yankees history. Donaldson is the first to do it since Mark Teixeira in 2016. Alex Rodriguez also accomplished the rare feat back in 2007.

This was no ordinary walk-off grand slam, though. Donaldson's long ball came with his team down three runs, just enough to give his club the lead and clinch the victory.

The 36-year-old is only the third Yankee to ever hit a walk-off grand slam with New York trailing by three runs, joining Jason Giambi (2002) and Babe Ruth (1925).

If you're curious, Wednesday's thriller was also Donaldson's 14th career walk-off plate appearance, the most by any player since he entered the league in 2010 (per ESPN Stats & Info). It was also his third walk-off of the season. He had a walk-off base hit on Opening Day against the Red Sox and a game-winning sacrifice fly against the Tigers on June 5.

It was Donaldson's eighth career walk-off homer, his first since September of 2015, part of his Most Valuable Player season with the Blue Jays.

For New York, Donaldson's grand slam gave the Yankees their 13th walk-off victory of the year, tied for the fourth-most in a single season in franchise history.

