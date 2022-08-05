Skip to main content

Yankees' Derek Dietrich Suspended By MLB For Banned Substance

Dietrich was playing for the Yankees' Triple-A affiliate in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this season.

Yankees minor leaguer Derek Dietrich has been suspended 50 games without pay by Major League Baseball after testing positive for a banned substance, MLB announced on Friday afternoon.

Dietrich, 33, tested for 1,4-dimethylpentylamine, or DMPA, a stimultant, the league said.

The former big-league slugger had been playing for New York's Triple-A affiliate in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre leading up to the suspension, which is effective immediately. With only 48 contests remaining in the RailRiders' schedule, it seems as though Dietrich's season is over.

Dietrich began the 2022 season with Double-A Somerset, quickly earning a promotion to Triple-A. In Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, the left-handed hitter was batting .244/.308/.402 with two home runs and 20 RBI in 41 games, appearing on defense at four different positions. 

It's been a few years since Dietrich has suited up for a big-league game. In 2020, Dietrich played 25 games with the Rangers. The year before that, the veteran hit 19 homers over 113 games in a Reds uniform.

Dietrich began his career with six seasons on the Marlins, hitting .254 with 60 home runs in that span. 

The slugger spent time last year in the Yankees' farm system as well, doing his best to get back to the big-league level. Now, his future in the organization, and in baseball overall, is up in the air.

