Yankees' Promising Reliever to Begin Rehab Assignment

Ron Marinaccio has posted a 2.33 ERA in 17 games this season, landing on the injured list with right shoulder inflammation on July 3.

The Yankees could be getting a key depth piece back in their bullpen very soon.

Right-handed rookie reliever Ron Marinaccio will begin a rehab assignment with Triple A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sunday.

Marinaccio has been a nice surprise out of the Yankees’ bullpen this year, posting a 2.33 ERA and 0.88 WHIP in his first 17 career appearances. He has not allowed a run in 15 1/3 out of 19 1/3 innings pitched.

Unfortunately, right shoulder inflammation landed the 27-year-old on the IL on July 3. Luckily, he should be back in the Bronx shortly after the All-Star break.

The one dilemma regarding Marinaccio’s rehab assignment is that there will be no minor league games played this week, as a result of MLB and minor league All-Star breaks taking place simultaneously. This could potentially see the Yankees have Marinaccio toss a simulated game or multiple during this period, but the team has yet to indicate their plans.

On an additional note, the rookie hurler only missed two weeks of action, so he should not require too many rehab outings before being deemed ready to come off the IL. This makes a post All-Star break return seem realistic.

Marinaccio’s imminent return also comes with great timing, given the Yankees just lost reliever Miguel Castro to a shoulder injury for the indefinite future, as the righty will not throw for four weeks. This could see Marinaccio draw increased responsibilities in middle relief for the Yankees, who all of a sudden have seen some of their depth dwindle on their deep pitching staff. 

Follow Pat Ragazzo on Twitter (@ragazzoreport).

