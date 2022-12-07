Yankees' Aaron Boone Reacts to Premature Report of Aaron Judge Signing With Giants

SAN DIEGO — For a moment, Yankees manager Aaron Boone was just like the rest of New York's fan base, taken aback by some unexpected news while immediately searching for confirmation.

The skipper had just gotten out of the shower, getting ready to meet with members of the media at the Winter Meetings in San Diego. That's when he saw a report circulating on social media that Aaron Judge was headed to the Giants in free agency.

That report, from Jon Heyman of the New York Post, has since been corrected. Heyman apologized for "jumping the gun," creating some tense moments and a tangible reaction at the Winter Meetings with one premature tweet.

"I called [general manager Brian Cashman] and said, 'what's going on?' He said, nothing," Boone recalled, speaking later in the afternoon on Tuesday.

Boone went on to call the situation "uncomfortable," admitting that there are a lot of unknowns in where the Yankees stand in their negotiations with Judge. Cashman alluded to something similar on Monday, saying that New York's offseason spending has been put "on hold" as they continue to chase a renewal with Judge (who is likely to agree to a record-setting contract).

"We haven't heard anything," Boone said.

Even with Tuesday's scare, Boone said he believes New York is still in consideration to bring back their face of the franchise. That's been the sense from other reporters as well. Jack Curry of YES Network said the Yankees are under the impression that while Judge's camp wants to finalize these negotiations and his new contract soon, "no final decision has been made."

