Trio of Yankees Sluggers Make History With Long Ball

For the eighth time in franchise history, a team has had three players hit 10 home runs through the first 35 games of a season.

Only five players in Major League Baseball have hit 10-plus home runs so far this season.

Three of them are on the Yankees.

Right fielder Aaron Judge leads the way with 12 homers to this point in 2022, more than any other player in the sport. Designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton and first baseman Anthony Rizzo—who left the yard in New York's win over the Orioles on Monday night—both have 10.

That's more than just a coincidental hot streak for three powerful position players. It's historic.

Judge, Stanton and Rizzo are the first trio in Yankees franchise history to crush double-digit homers in the club's first 35 games of a season.

Plus, it's just the eighth time in MLB history that a team has had at least three players to hit 10 homers within the first 35 games of a season.

Here are the other seven trios to accomplish this feat, courtesy of Yankees PR:

2020 Chicago White Sox (José Abreu, Eloy Jiménez, Luis Robert)

2009 Texas Rangers (Hank Blalock, Chris Davis, Ian Kinsler)

2003 Cincinnati Reds (Aaron Boone, Adam Dunn, Austin Kearns)

2003 Texas Rangers (Carl Everett/Juan González/Alex Rodriguez)

1994 Colorado Rockies (Dante Bichette, Ellis Burks, Andrés Galarraga)

1970 Cincinnati Reds (Johnny Bench, Lee May, Tony Pérez)

1964 Minnesota Twins (Bob Allison, Jimmie Hall, Harmon Killebrew)

Judge, Stanton and Rizzo aren't alone. The Yankees, as a team, lead Major League Baseball with 52 homers, entering play on Tuesday.

New York is a more well-rounded ball club in 2022, utilizing improved defense, upgraded athleticism and different types of hitters in their deep lineup to win games and get off to such a hot start. In today's MLB, however, it certainly doesn't hurt to hit the long ball.

Case in point, the Yankees are 17-0 this season when scoring at least five runs, homering 41 times in their last 22 games.

For Rizzo, although he cooled off significantly after roaring out of the gates, his 10 homers are individually historic.

Rizzo has now homered 10-plus times in each of his last 11 seasons (since 2012). That's more than any other player in that span—Nelson Cruz, Freddie Freeman, Bryce Harper and Andrew McCutchen will likely join him later this year as they enter Tuesday with 10 from 2012-21.

