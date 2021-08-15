Aaron Judge Powers Yankees Past White Sox With Four Go-Ahead RBI

CHICAGO — Despite a pair of home runs on Thursday in the Field of Dreams Game, Aaron Judge watched the White Sox celebrate a walk-off victory as he walked back to the clubhouse.

Two nights later, at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, the Yankees right fielder made sure it was his club that came out on top in another classic between two powerhouse ball clubs in the American League.

Judge delivered four RBI on Saturday night, each of them giving his team the lead.

Two productive plate appearances early on put his team in front, but a go-ahead solo home run in the eighth inning and a go-ahead RBI single in the 10th were instrumental in New York's 7-5 victory.

With the game tied at three runs apiece in the top of the eighth, Judge pounced on a 1-0 fastball from Chicago's right-hander Craig Kimbrel, lining a solo shot over the wall in center field. The missile flew 421 feet, sizzling through the air at 114.3 mph.

For a moment, it looked like New York's bullpen was going to hold on for the next six outs, featuring a four-out save from Chad Green. Needing one more strike in the bottom of the ninth, however, the right-hander served up a curveball in Jose Abreu's wheelhouse, allowing the reigning Most Valuable Player to send the game to extra innings with a booming blast to left.

Judge led off the next inning and wouldn't be denied of a fourth clutch knock.

After Brett Gardner advanced to third base on a pitch in the dirt from closer Liam Hendriks, Judge muscled a base hit to shallow center field, giving the Yankees the lead, one they wouldn't relinquish.

Chicago made it interesting in the 10th, chasing Zack Britton by scoring a run and loading the bases with one man out. Albert Abreu was summoned in what seemed like an impossible spot, but the right-hander was able to hold on, recording the final two outs and his first career save.

Judge wasn't the only Yankee to come up big on offense Saturday night. Joey Gallo, who has been struggling to find results in his first few weeks with the club, slugged two home runs, including a two-run shot off Hendriks just three pitches after Judge's crucial single to center.

Factor in the Yankees' two homers off Hendriks in the ninth on Thursday and New York has now scored seven runs off Chicago's closer in his last two outings.

With four runs batted in, Judge is the first Yankee to eclipse 60 RBI, raising his total to 63 in the season. The slugger is now hitting .286 (110-for-384) with 26 big flies.

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.