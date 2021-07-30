Report: Yankees Acquire Andrew Heaney to Bolster Pitching Staff at Deadline

MIAMI — Moments before Friday's Trade Deadline, the Yankees made a move to bolster their pitching staff by adding a veteran left-hander.

New York has reportedly acquired Andrew Heaney from the Los Angeles Angels, per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

Heaney, 30, has made 18 starts for Los Angeles this season, posting a 5.27 ERA with 113 strikeouts. Over his eight-year career—his last seven seasons have been with the Angels—Heaney has pitched to a 4.57 ERA in 109 appearances (107 starts).

The return, per Jack Curry of YES Network, is pitching prospects Jansen Junk and Elvis Peguero. Neither of the young arms fall within the Yankees' top 30 prospects, per MLB Pipeline.

With Corey Kluber still sidelined, working back from his shoulder injury, and Luis Severino not quite ready to return on his long road back from Tommy John surgery, New York will certainly benefit from depth in their starting rotation.

Not to mention the fact that Michael King was recently placed on the 60-day injured list thanks to his finger injury. Factor in the rest of the rotation adjusting back to a full season's workload after last year's pandemic-shortened campaign, and Heaney can help eat innings, keeping other arms healthy down the stretch.

If this is the final move of the Deadline for the Yankees, it caps off a hectic week full of moves. New York has added both outfielder Joey Gallo and first baseman Anthony Rizzo, stacking two left-handed sluggers in the middle of their lineup.

The Yankees also added Pirates right-hander Clay Holmes, who made his debut with the team on Thursday afternoon in Tampa Bay. Mix in the departures of Luis Cessa and Justin Wilson, in a trade to the Cincinnati Reds, and this pitching staff is poised to have a very different throughout the second half of the season.

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.