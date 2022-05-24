Skip to main content

Yankees Place Aroldis Chapman on 15-Day IL

Yankees third baseman DJ LeMahieu was also scratched leading up to first pitch on Tuesday night with left wrist discomfort.

The Yankees will be forced to turn to a new closer, but not because of underperformance.

Aroldis Chapman landed on the 15-day injured list on Tuesday due to left Achilles tendinitis, as the Yankees announced prior to tonight’s matchup with the Baltimore Orioles.

This move was expected after Chapman underwent an MRI on this area following another rough outing on Sunday night against the Chicago White Sox. Although Chapman’s imaging came back negative, manager Aaron Boone said a possible trip to the I.L. was still in the cards for the lefty. This plan ultimately came to fruition shortly thereafter.

After opening the season with 12 straight scoreless appearances, Chapman had allowed a run in five straight appearances.

Right-hander Clay Holmes is expected to take over the closer role in Chapman’s absence. And at the rate things are going, Chapman might not ever get his job back, as Holmes has been dominant this season, posting four saves and a 0.42 ERA across 20 games.

Although Chapman had been struggling as of late, the Yankees’ bullpen depth is beginning to get thin, as setup man Chad Green recently discovered that he needs Tommy John surgery on his elbow and is out for the season.

Catcher Kyle Higashioka was reinstated from the Covid-IL, taking Chapman’s spot on the roster. However, Joey Gallo and Josh Donaldson remain on the Covid list. 

