Yankees’ Newly Acquired Catcher Sidelined With Injury

Former Minnesota Twins backstop Ben Rortvedt is managing an oblique injury with two-plus weeks to go until Opening Day.

TAMPA — Acquired in the Gary Sánchez trade last weekend, catcher Ben Rortvedt was poised to form a defensively-minded tandem with Kyle Higashioka behind the plate this season.

Now, he’s in danger of missing Opening Day with an injury.  

Rortvedt is currently sidelined with an oblique injury, manager Aaron Boone told reporters prior to New York’s spring training game in Sarasota on Saturday.

While the backstop is participating in catching drills, he isn’t hitting, per Boone. Considering there are less than three weeks to go until Opening Day, he’s in danger of not being ready to go for the regular season.

Rortvedt, 24, is a left-handed hitter, posting a .169/.229/.281 slash line over his first 39 MLB games in 2021.

There’s plenty of room for the backstop to grow offensively, but the Yankees view Rortvedt as a stud behind the dish, the type of catcher that can elevate their pitching staff.

As if learning an entirely new pitching staff in less than a month is hard enough, Rortvedt has another obstacle in his path.

Higashioka and Rortvedt are the only catchers currently on New York’s 40-man roster. Isiah Kiner-Falefa can also play catcher (he and Josh Donaldson came over in the trade with the Twins), but he’s expected to be New York’s everyday shortstop.

Non-roster invitees Rob Brantly, Rodolfo Durán, David Freitas and Max McDowell are the only other backstops at Yankees camp. 

