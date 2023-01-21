Yankees Checked in on This Veteran Infielder in Free Agency

The Yankees have "checked in" on free agent infielder Josh Harrison this offseason, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

Harrison, 35, slashed .256/.317/.370 over 119 games with the White Sox last season, his 12th MLB season. His 98 wRC+ was just two ticks below the league average and Harrison produced plus-6 defensive runs saved while spending the majority of his time on defense at second and third base.

At this stage in free agency, Harrison is one of the best remaining infielders on the open market. He's versatile, appearing at every position except pitcher, catcher and first base within the last three years.

Harrison began his career with eight years on the Pirates. He was an All-Star two times during that span, even finishing ninth in the MVP race in 2014 when he hit .315/.347/.490 with 77 runs, 13 home runs, 18 stolen bases and 38 doubles in a career-high 143 games.

This feels like due diligence more than anything for the Yankees. The way New York's roster is currently constructed, adding a player like Harrison wouldn't make too much sense.

New York has a logjam of infielders with Josh Donaldson, Isiah Kiner-Falefa, DJ LeMahieu, Gleyber Torres, Anthony Rizzo and prospect Oswald Peraza all set to be on the Opening Day roster. That doesn't include Oswaldo Cabrera (who excels in a utility role) and top prospect Anthony Volpe (who will make the jump from Triple-A to the big leagues at some point in 2023).

Barring a trade, the Yankees don't necessarily need a player like Harrison. He could conceivably help out in left field—New York is poised to roll with Cabrera, Aaron Hicks and Estevan Florial entering spring training—but he's only played 72 games at the position in his career, 26 since 2020.

The Yankees aren't the only team to check in with Harrison. The veteran is also "on the radar" of the Red Sox.

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.