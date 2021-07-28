Yankees Checked on Max Scherzer, But Weren’t on Pitcher’s List

Scherzer has 10-and-5 rights, giving him a say in where he ends up if the Nationals decide to trade him.

If Max Scherzer takes the mound in New York again this season, it will likely be with a visiting ballclub.

The Nationals ace is one of the most intriguing trade candidates on the market with the July 30 deadline just a few days away. However, Scherzer’s 10-and-5 rights (10 total years of MLB service, the past 5 with the same team), give him full no-trade protection. That means he has a say if Washington decides to part with him, and it doesn’t sound like Scherzer is interested in The Big Apple.

The Yankees checked in on the right-hander but were told it was unlikely that he would approve a trade to them, per The Athletic’s Jayson Stark and MLB Network’s Jon Heyman. There have been multiple reports saying the same goes for the Mets – and that the Nationals would not deal within the division.

Per Stark, three of the Yankees’ American League East rivals—the Red Sox, Rays and Blue Jays—are interested in Scherzer, who has a 2.83 ERA with the fourth-place Nats. The Dodgers, Giants, Padres and Astros are also in on the hurler. MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand recently reported that Scherzer’s preference is to end up on the West Coast if he’s dealt.

It seems as if Scherzer staying out of their division and remaining in the National League is the best the Yankees can hope for. The 37-year-old could have formed a deadly (and expensive) one-two punch with Gerrit Cole atop New York’s rotation, but it sounds like the Yankees will have to turn elsewhere if they want starting pitching help.

New York is also expected to pursue offensive upgrades. The team cleared salary and two 40-man roster spots early Wednesday morning when it traded relievers Luis Cessa and Justin Wilson to the Reds. The Yankees could use a left-handed hitter and/or help at shortstop and centerfield.

Colorado’s Trevor Story and Texas’ Joey Gallo are among the names that have been frequently linked to the Yankees in recent weeks.

MORE:

Follow Gary Phillips on Twitter (@GaryHPhillips). Be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.