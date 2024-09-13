New York Yankees Decide on New Rotation Plan
The New York Yankees are renovating their rotation as they continue to engage in their 2024 stretch run.
As the Yankees prepared to continue a late four-game set against the Boston Red Sox on Friday (7:05 p.m. ET, Apple TV+), manager Aaron Boone addressed the upcoming rotation, one that is set to send Marcus Stroman to the bullpen, at least temporarily, according to Bryan Hoch of MLB.com.
Stroman will be available to come out of the bullpen during Sunday's series finale headlined by Carlos Rodon. He was originally set to start Tuesday's game, an opener in Seattle. The Yankees could go with a five-man rotation the next time through, too.
Lefty Nestor Cortes' progress likely played a role in the decision. Boone praised him following another strong performance on Thursday.
“The reality is (Cortes has) been throwing the ball really well the last month,” Boone said, via Ben Krimmel of SNY. “He’s been throwing the ball really well for a while now and tonight was more of the same.”
Cortes earned a win in relief last Saturday in Chicago, allowing no hits and just one baserunner over 4 1/3 innings. He followed that up with a five-inning start in Thursday's opener against Boston, striking out nine while allowing a run on three hits.
Stroman, on the other hand, has struggled in September, dropping each of his last two starts, including Tuesday's 5-0 loss to Kansas City. The right-hander gave up three runs and seven hits over 5 1/3 innings in his latest outing. He has a 5.40 ERA in nine starts since the All-Star break.
Stroman came out of the bullpen twice as a member of the Chicago Cubs last season, pitching consecutive days in September after he missed a month with a rib injury. Prior to those showings, he hadn't come out of the bullpen since his rookie year with Toronto in 2014.