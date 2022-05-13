Yankees' Brian Cashman Isn't Ready to Celebrate New York's Historic Start

While Cashman made it clear that he's pleased with how New York has performed so far this year, he knows there's plenty of season left and doesn't want to get too excited.

The Yankees might have the best record in all of baseball through 31 games, but general manager Brian Cashman isn't taking any victory laps just yet.

Cashman, who has been scrutinized at times this spring for some of New York's offseason decisions, said that while his team is performing well with the roster he constructed, he doesn't want to get ahead of himself this early in the year.

"We've got a long season. It's filled with ups and downs, trials and tribulations," Cashman said before Thursday's win over the White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field. "Right now we've had a good run of quality baseball with good health. So we want that to continue as long as we possibly can, but we also know the other side of it. You're gonna have to deal with both ends. We're happy where we're at at this point, but we've got a long way to go. Not going to make that mistake."

New York is 23-8 this season entering play on Friday night in Chicago. The Yankees have won 16 of their last 18 games.

Last year, this club was doomed by inconsistencies on offense, players underperforming and key injuries. This year, the Bombers have been firing on all cylinders early on, save for a few position players. It's a more well-rounded roster as well, the best defensive team in the league and a group that's making plays on the bases (to go along with one of the best pitching staffs in the sport).

"I love how our guys are competing and getting after it and staying healthy and they care," Cashman added. "But in fairness, last year's team, I mean, they go in the hard-trier category, but not the results as much. We did make the playoffs. We're gonna take another shot. Every year, we have enough talent to dream big and we still have those dreams, feel like we can dream on it, but then you got to play it out because a lot of teams have got a lot of talent. Hopefully we stay healthy too."

It's hard to ignore just how successful this team has been so far, though.

This season is just the eighth time in New York's illustrious franchise history that the Yankees have won 23 of their first 31 games. In those previous seven years (1923, '28, '39, '50, '58, '98, 2003), the Yankees won the American League pennant, winning the World Series six times.

